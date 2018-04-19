Trending
Home > HelloBuzz

Sandra Bland HBO Documentary Releases First Clip Ahead Of Premiere

The highly-anticipated documentary will premiere later this year on HBO.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment
About a thousand Black Lives Matter activists rally at the...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

As the third anniversary of her tragic and untimely death approaches this July, the family of Sandra Bland still want answers as to why she was found hanged to death inside her Texas jail cell. Now, HBO has an upcoming documentary that investigates the events surrounding her arrest and heartbreaking death.

All stemming from a traffic violation. That’s what led to the unfortunate death of Sandra Bland, who was found hanging in her jail cell on July 13, 2015. Reported by Shadow and Act, HBO Films is set to release a documentary on Bland’s death titled Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland later this year. However, before it premieres on the premium cable network, it will have its official debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 25.

Via Shadow and Act:

‘Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland,’ a new HBO documentary set to air at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, seeks to answer the ongoing question, “What really happened to Sandra Bland?” Directed by Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, the documentary includes commentary from Sandra Bland’s family as they seek to unravel the circumstances behind her mysterious death.

Documentaries often leave viewers with more answers than questions and ‘Say Her Name’ looks like no exception. At its first peak, the documentary seemingly answers why Sandra Bland was in a jail cell by herself and probes the missing video time stamps revolving around her arrest and incarceration.

You can check out the first official clip from Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’

2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

Documentaries , entertaiment news , hbo films , hbo network , Sandra Bland , TV news

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Sandra Bland HBO Documentary Releases First Clip Ahead Of Premiere

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color



comments – add yours
Just Added
LA Fitness Fires Multiple Employees After Two Black Men Were Racially Profiled
Trending Idris Elba
Idris Elba To Star Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’
Trending Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages
Starbucks Customers Give 'GMA' Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes
The Model Diversity Project
#TheModelDiversityProject Is Advocating For Needed Change In The Fashion Industry
michelle williams
Michelle Williams Running To Her Bae After Coachella Is The Epitome Of #RelationshipGoals
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access
Toni Braxton Wants A Great Gatsby Themed Wedding With Birdman
Nothing is going to hold me back!
New Orleans Teen Accepted To 83 Colleges
Gun Violence Continues To Plague Chicago
#DianteYarber: Another Unarmed Black Man Killed By The Police
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
Ray J & Princess Love Getting A VH1 Baby Special
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Offers Kim Kardashian A Place To Stay
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals
702 Is Reuniting And Our Inner 90s Is Jumping
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Yes, Beyoncé’s Sorority Merchandise From Coachella Is For Sale
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Solange Pays Tribute To Jamaica For The Latest Issue Of Dazed Magazine
Paula Patton
Rumor Has It That Paula Patton’s New Bae Is Still Married
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Yara Shahidi, This Is Why Your Response To Colorism On ‘Grown-ish’ Is Problematic
24014687
White Woman Arrested After Attacking Two Black Service Members Over Parking Spot