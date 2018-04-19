Home > ThinkBeautiful

New Orleans Teen Accepted To 83 Colleges

High school senior earns more than $3 million in scholarships.

Sonya Eskridge

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues—or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

Leave a comment
Nothing is going to hold me back!

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

One New Orleans teen can go just about anywhere he wants for college, but he has more than 80 schools to choose from.

High School senior Darrin Francois has a stack of acceptance letters to sift through. They’re his bounty from blitzing through college applications, and he submitted so many that he eventually lost count of how many applications his submitted.

“I just applied, applied, applied,” Darrin told WGNO. “I didn’t know how many it was, so once they started to come through the mail, I was like oh my gosh, this many? Then, they started coming more and more. Now, today, I have 83 now.”

Along with those acceptance letters, Darrin netted more than $3 million in scholarship money.

Those numbers blew his mother away, Bridget, away.

“Eighty-three colleges? That is wonderful, that is a blessing from God,” she said. “I’m very proud, a proud mother to see my son go forward into his success and go forward into his goals.”

Darrin is simply one of the very determined students at International High School of New Orleans. Another dozen of his classmates have also secured more than 20 college acceptances each, but Darrin far outpaces them.

The school’s faculty credits numbers like these to their policy of encouraging students to fill out at least one college application a day

“I think we got on some of their nerves to be honest with you,” said the school’s director of student support services, Rufus McGee, “but we continued to hammer at them to let them know that the world is yours if you reach out and get it.”

While Darrin hasn’t chosen his school just yet, but he’s not without his options. Scholarship money will be a big deciding factor for him.

RELATED STORIES:

Houston Teen Gets Accepted To 20 Top Colleges

Beautiful News: Rapper Drake Donates $50K Towards College Student’s Tuition

Beyoncé Launches The ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program’ After Epic Coachella Performance

college , students

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading New Orleans Teen Accepted To 83 Colleges

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color



comments – add yours
Just Added
Nothing is going to hold me back!
New Orleans Teen Accepted To 83 Colleges
Gun Violence Continues To Plague Chicago
#DianteYarber: Another Unarmed Black Man Killed By The Police
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
Ray J & Princess Love Getting A VH1 Baby Special
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Offers Kim Kardashian A Place To Stay
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals
702 Is Reuniting And Our Inner 90s Is Jumping
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Yes, Beyoncé’s Sorority Merchandise From Coachella Is For Sale
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Solange Pays Tribute To Jamaica For The Latest Issue Of Dazed Magazine
Paula Patton
Rumor Has It That Paula Patton’s New Bae Is Still Married
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Yara Shahidi, This Is Why Your Response To Colorism On ‘Grown-ish’ Is Problematic
24014687
White Woman Arrested After Attacking Two Black Service Members Over Parking Spot
10 itemsDisney ABC Television Group Archive
Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara Bush’s Death
Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages
Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training
Barbara Bush, Matriarch & Former First Lady, Dies At 92
2018 Trumpet Awards
Shad Moss On Rumors His Daughter’s Mother Might Be Dating Future: ‘She Can Date Who She Wants’
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Mama Knowles-Lawson Was Worried That Coachella’s White Audience Would Be ‘Confused’ by Beyoncé’s Performance
The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host a screening of Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther'
Student Brings Cardboard Cutout Of Michael B. Jordan To Prom