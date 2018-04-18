Home > ThinkBeautiful

Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training

After the unwarranted arrest of two Black men, the coffee company is having a racial-bias education program.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

In the wake of the Starbucks boycott and its CEO apologizing for the recent unwarranted arrest of two Black men, this May every store will be closed down for a necessary training conduct a racial-bias education program

According to CNBC, the company announced on Tuesday that will close all of its restaurants in the U.S. on May 29 to perform a company-wide racial-bias education program.

“I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks, said in a statement Tuesday.

“While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”

CNBC noted that almost 17,5000 employees will attend the training program that will address implicit bias, promote inclusion and help prevent discrimination.

“We will learn from our mistakes and reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for every customer,” Howard Schultz, executive chairman for the brand, said in a statement.

As we previously reported, on Saturday (April 14), the company’s CEO, Kevin Johnson, has issued an apology. He also wants to meet with the men face to face. Johnson referred to what happened as a “reprehensible outcome

The mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kinneydismissed the statement claims the police in the situation “appear to exemplify what racial discrimination looks like in 2018.”

“For many, Starbucks is not just a place to buy a cup of coffee, but a place to meet up with friends or family members, or to get some work done. Like all retail establishments in our city, Starbucks should be a place where everyone is treated the same, no matter the color of their skin,” he continued.

