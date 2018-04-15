Home > ThinkBeautiful

Starbucks CEO Apologizes, Says He Wants to Meet With The Black Men Arrested In Philadelphia

In a statement issued on April 14, Kevin Johnson referred to what happened as a “reprehensible outcome." 

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
Starbucks employees

Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

After calls for a boycott against Starbucks for a recent incident involving the unwarranted arrest of two Black men in Philadelphia, the company’s CEO, Kevin Johnson, has issued an apology. He also wants to meet with the men face to face.

Johnson referred to what happened as a “reprehensible outcome” in a statement he issued on Saturday (April 14).

Dear Starbucks Partners and Customers:

By now, you may be aware of a disheartening situation in one of our Philadelphia-area stores this past Thursday, that led to a reprehensible outcome.

I’m writing this evening to convey three things:

First, to once again express our deepest apologies to the two men who were arrested with a goal of doing whatever we can to make things right. Second, to let you know of our plans to investigate the pertinent facts and make any necessary changes to our practices that would help prevent such an occurrence from ever happening again. And third, to reassure you that Starbucks stands firmly against discrimination or racial profiling.

In the coming days, I will be joining our regional vice president, Camille Hymes—who is on the ground in Philadelphia—to speak with partners, customers and community leaders as well as law enforcement. Most importantly, I hope to meet personally with the two men who were arrested to offer a face-to-face apology.

We have immediately begun a thorough investigation of our practices. In addition to our own review, we will work with outside experts and community leaders to understand and adopt best practices. The video shot by customers is very hard to watch and the actions in it are not representative of our Starbucks Mission and Values. Creating an environment that is both safe and welcoming for everyone is paramount for every store. Regretfully, our practices and training led to a bad outcome—the basis for the call to the Philadelphia police department was wrong. Our store manager never intended for these men to be arrested and this should never have escalated as it did.

We also will further train our partners to better know when police assistance is warranted. Additionally, we will host a company-wide meeting next week to share our learnings, discuss some immediate next steps and underscore our long-standing commitment to treating one another with respect and dignity. I know our store managers and partners work hard to exceed our customers’ expectations every day—which makes this very poor reflection on our company all the more painful.

Finally, to our partners who proudly wear the green apron and to customers who come to us for a sense of community every day: You can and should expect more from us. We will learn from this and be better.

As many of you know, last Thursday, two Black men were arrested by at least six Philadelphia police officers for sitting quietly in a Starbucks waiting for a man to discuss a business deal. As News One noted, a Starbucks employee called the officers because the k men were doing what scores of people do at Starbucks—using the coffee shop as a meeting place without making a purchase.

The man arrived as the officers put the men, who were not being disruptive or confrontational, in handcuffs for trespassing.

Johnson’s statement has received mixed reviews, with some calling it “strong” and others calling it “weak” and needing a better explanation as to why calling the police was even necessary in the first place.

Even the mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kinney, dismissed the statement claims the police in the situation “appear to exemplify what racial discrimination looks like in 2018.”

“For many, Starbucks is not just a place to buy a cup of coffee, but a place to meet up with friends or family members, or to get some work done. Like all retail establishments in our city, Starbucks should be a place where everyone is treated the same, no matter the color of their skin,” he continued.

BEAUTIES: Do you believe that the CEO’s apology is sufficient?

RELATED NEWS:

Chicago Man Charged After Hurling Racist Insults At Starbucks Customer

Twitter Bans Republican Politician For Racist Tweet About Meghan Markle

Devonte Hart’s Biological Mom Speaks Out: They Gave My Kids ‘To Monsters’

boycott , Philadelphia , racial profiling , Starbucks

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Starbucks CEO Apologizes, Says He Wants to Meet With The Black Men Arrested In Philadelphia

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color



comments – add yours
Just Added
Women's Media Center 2017 Women's Media Awards - Inside
April Ryan Says She’s Been Receiving Even More Death Threats Since Asking If Trump Will ‘Step Down’
Starbucks employees
Starbucks CEO Apologizes, Says He Wants to Meet With The Black Men Arrested In Philadelphia
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Vince Herbert Banned From Tamar Braxton’s Beverly Hills Condo Building Following a Huge Altercation
Trending TIDAL X: 1015 - Show
Queen Bey Makes History At Coachella As First Black Woman Headliner
45 items Trending TIDAL X: 1015
Slay! Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella
Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration - Arrivals
Has Khloé Kardashian ‘Already Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson For Cheating On Her?
Black woman holding and comforting baby daughter
Devonte Hart’s Biological Mom Speaks Out: They Gave My Kids ‘To Monsters’
8th Annual AAFCA Awards - Inside
Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Mariah Carey Is Writing A Memoir
Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' - Arrivals
Gabrielle Union Distances Herself From Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
AOL Build Speakers Series Presents - Trina, Towanda And Traci Braxton, 'Braxton Family Values'
Towanda Braxton Is Suing Vincent Herbert
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Find Out All The Fashion And Style Gabrielle Union Is Serving For Her Ebony Cover
Nordstrom Men's NYC Store Opening
GET THE LOOK: Joan Smalls’ Blazer Dress Is Perfect For 9A To 5P To After 5P
Klutch Sports Group 'More Than A Game' Dinner Presented by Remy Martin
Tristian Thompson’s Instagram Page In Shambles With Trolls Spamming Him With “I Hope” Comments
SpeakHER Episode 7
SpeakHER Episode 7: Team Beautiful
Stop sign in Shenandoah national park
Black Teen Shot At After Asking For Directions In A Michigan Neighborhood