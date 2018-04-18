Barbara Bush, Matriarch & Former First Lady, Dies At 92

Former First Lady Barbra Bush has died, according to multiple reports. She was pronounced dead in Houston on Tuesday. She was 92 years old.

Former first lady Barbara Bush, who has died at age 92, was the wife of former US President George H.W. Bush and the mother of former President George W. Bush. Here's a timeline of her life, in photos. https://t.co/5GKugF4Rs4 pic.twitter.com/HZ6YTNb8z4 — CNN (@CNN) April 18, 2018

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath confirmed her death on Tuesday evening. Bush had recently suffered a series of hospitalizations and decided against seeking further treatment, according to NBC News.

In 1988 she was diagnosed with Graves’ Disease and subsequently battled multiple heart conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure, CNN reports.

Bush was known as the matriarch of one of America’s most popular political families. She was married to former President George H.W. Bush for 73 years and through their union had six children, George W., Jeb, Dorothy, Neil, Marvin and Robin.

George and Jeb later followed in their father’s political footsteps–George W. became the 43rd President of the United States, while Jeb is the former governor of Florida.

She is survived by her husband and five out of six of her children, along with 17 grandchildren.

SOURCE: NBC News, CNN

DON’T MISS:

51-Year-Old Homeless Man Accused Of Shoplifting Dies After Scuffle With Grocery Store Employees

Say Goodbye To This NYC Statue Devoted To Doctor Who Experimented On Enslaved Women