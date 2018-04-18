Home > Most Recent

Barbara Bush, Matriarch & Former First Lady, Dies At 92

A family spokesperson confirmed the news Tuesday evening.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Former First Lady Barbra Bush has died, according to multiple reports. She was pronounced dead in Houston on Tuesday. She was 92 years old.

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath confirmed her death on Tuesday evening. Bush had recently suffered a series of hospitalizations and decided against seeking further treatment, according to NBC News.

In 1988 she was diagnosed with Graves’ Disease and subsequently battled multiple heart conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure, CNN reports.

Bush was known as the matriarch of one of America’s most popular political families. She was married to former President George H.W. Bush for 73 years and through their union had six children, George W., Jeb, DorothyNeil, Marvin and Robin.

George and Jeb later followed in their father’s political footsteps–George W. became the 43rd President of the United States, while Jeb is the former governor of Florida.

She is survived by her husband and five out of six of her children, along with 17 grandchildren.

SOURCE: NBC News, CNN

DON’T MISS:

51-Year-Old Homeless Man Accused Of Shoplifting Dies After Scuffle With Grocery Store Employees

Say Goodbye To This NYC Statue Devoted To Doctor Who Experimented On Enslaved Women

Disney ABC Television Group Archive

Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara Bush's Death

9 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara Bush's Death

Continue reading Barbara Bush, Matriarch & Former First Lady, Dies At 92

Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara Bush's Death

barbara bush , Bush family , first lady



comments – add yours
Just Added
10 itemsDisney ABC Television Group Archive
Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara Bush’s Death
Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages
Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training
Barbara Bush, Matriarch & Former First Lady, Dies At 92
2018 Trumpet Awards
Shad Moss On Rumors His Daughter’s Mother Might Be Dating Future: ‘She Can Date Who She Wants’
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Mama Knowles-Lawson Was Worried That Coachella’s White Audience Would Be ‘Confused’ by Beyoncé’s Performance
The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host a screening of Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther'
Student Brings Cardboard Cutout Of Michael B. Jordan To Prom
Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals
Meagan Good Shows Off New Brows After Eyebrow Transplant
Trending BACARDI Presents The BACARDI UNTAMABLE HOUSE PARTY
Meek Mill Gives Candid CNN Interview With Don Lemon
Double Homicide In Peabody, MA
51-Year-Old Homeless Man Accused Of Shoplifting Dies After Scuffle With Grocery Store Employees
Trending Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages
Philly Police Chief: Officers 'Did Nothing Wrong' In Starbucks Arrest
Trending Bruno Mars performs at the Staples Cente
2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Lead
New York City To Remove Statue Of Controversial Doctor, Dr. James Marion Sims
Say Goodbye To This NYC Statue Devoted To Doctor Who Experimented On Enslaved Women
Trending Premiere Of Netflix's 'Dear White People' - Arrivals
Season 2 Teaser + Release Date Arrives For 'Dear White People'
Women In Film 2017 Crystal + Lucy Awards Presented By Max Mara And BMW - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like A Summer Popsicle And We Love It
Vivica A. Fox Releases 'Every Day I'm Hustling'
Vivica Fox’s Dolce And Gabbana Dress Could Have Been Bought In An African Market
Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video