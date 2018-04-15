Home > ThinkBeautiful

April Ryan Says She’s Been Receiving Even More Death Threats Since Asking If Trump Will ‘Step Down’

However, the Washington D.C. bureau chief for American Urban Radio networks says she is not backing down to the White House or anyone else.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
Women's Media Center 2017 Women's Media Awards - Inside

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

April Ryan has 20-plus years of experience asking the hard questions, but it’s only since President Trump came into office has she been receiving death threats for it. And sadly, those threats have recently increased.

See, last Tuesday (April 10), the veteran journalist asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if in the wake of Trump’s lawyer Micheal Cohen being raided by the FBI and put under a criminal investigation, would the president be “stepping down.”

Sanders said no and called Ryan’s question “absolutely ridiculous. Yet, Ryan later told CNN that her question wasn’t ridiculous, she was merely doing her job.

“It’s not beyond the realm of logic right now because this president is in the midst of a firestorm on various issues,” she explained to host Brian Stelter on the “Reliable Sources” podcast.

Ryan then expressed her anger for being sent death threats for asking a legitimate question. But she’s clear: She’s not backing down.

“I’m angry about it, but it’s not going to deter me from doing my job,” she said. “I’m angry about the fact that people are ginning people up to come after me for that. I’m viewing the attacks as partisan. But that question had nothing to do with politics. And my source was a Republican source that’s close to the administration.”

As we previously reported, this isn’t the first time that Ryan has encountered death threats while reporting on this administration.

“There has been a war on the press by the White House, led by this president,” Ryan said back in January.

“I’ve talked to other reporters, you know, we’ve had death threats, being on the road sometimes some reporters are saying at a moments notice the crowd could turn.”

Stunned by her account Stelter interrupted Ryan to confirm her incredible report.

“Yeah. Death threats, yes. For asking questions and reporting. Yes, it’s real,” she said in response.

May Ryan, who serves as the Washington D.C. bureau chief for American Urban Radio networks, and her colleagues continue to question the Trump administration in the name of truth and the first amendment.

We’ve got your back!

RELATED NEWS:

Pro-Trumpers Are Spreading Lies About Malia Obama While She Is Living Her Best Life At Harvard

FBI Raids Trump’s Attorney’s Office, Trump Cries Foul

White House Correspondent April Ryan Reveals She’s Received Death Threats Over White House Coverage

Michelle Obama Delivers Final Speech At The White House

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading April Ryan Says She’s Been Receiving Even More Death Threats Since Asking If Trump Will ‘Step Down’

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

April Ryan , Death Threats , donald trump , The White House



comments – add yours
Just Added
Women's Media Center 2017 Women's Media Awards - Inside
April Ryan Says She’s Been Receiving Even More Death Threats Since Asking If Trump Will ‘Step Down’
Starbucks employees
Starbucks CEO Apologizes, Says He Wants to Meet With The Black Men Arrested In Philadelphia
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Vince Herbert Banned From Tamar Braxton’s Beverly Hills Condo Building Following a Huge Altercation
Trending TIDAL X: 1015 - Show
Queen Bey Makes History At Coachella As First Black Woman Headliner
45 items Trending TIDAL X: 1015
Slay! Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella
Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration - Arrivals
Has Khloé Kardashian ‘Already Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson For Cheating On Her?
Black woman holding and comforting baby daughter
Devonte Hart’s Biological Mom Speaks Out: They Gave My Kids ‘To Monsters’
8th Annual AAFCA Awards - Inside
Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Mariah Carey Is Writing A Memoir
Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' - Arrivals
Gabrielle Union Distances Herself From Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
AOL Build Speakers Series Presents - Trina, Towanda And Traci Braxton, 'Braxton Family Values'
Towanda Braxton Is Suing Vincent Herbert
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Find Out All The Fashion And Style Gabrielle Union Is Serving For Her Ebony Cover
Nordstrom Men's NYC Store Opening
GET THE LOOK: Joan Smalls’ Blazer Dress Is Perfect For 9A To 5P To After 5P
Klutch Sports Group 'More Than A Game' Dinner Presented by Remy Martin
Tristian Thompson’s Instagram Page In Shambles With Trolls Spamming Him With “I Hope” Comments
SpeakHER Episode 7
SpeakHER Episode 7: Team Beautiful
Stop sign in Shenandoah national park
Black Teen Shot At After Asking For Directions In A Michigan Neighborhood