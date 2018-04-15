April Ryan Says She’s Been Receiving Even More Death Threats Since Asking If Trump Will ‘Step Down’

April Ryan has 20-plus years of experience asking the hard questions, but it’s only since President Trump came into office has she been receiving death threats for it. And sadly, those threats have recently increased.

See, last Tuesday (April 10), the veteran journalist asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if in the wake of Trump’s lawyer Micheal Cohen being raided by the FBI and put under a criminal investigation, would the president be “stepping down.”

Sanders said no and called Ryan’s question “absolutely ridiculous. Yet, Ryan later told CNN that her question wasn’t ridiculous, she was merely doing her job.

“It’s not beyond the realm of logic right now because this president is in the midst of a firestorm on various issues,” she explained to host Brian Stelter on the “Reliable Sources” podcast.

Ryan then expressed her anger for being sent death threats for asking a legitimate question. But she’s clear: She’s not backing down.

“I’m angry about it, but it’s not going to deter me from doing my job,” she said. “I’m angry about the fact that people are ginning people up to come after me for that. I’m viewing the attacks as partisan. But that question had nothing to do with politics. And my source was a Republican source that’s close to the administration.”

As we previously reported, this isn’t the first time that Ryan has encountered death threats while reporting on this administration.

“There has been a war on the press by the White House, led by this president,” Ryan said back in January.

“I’ve talked to other reporters, you know, we’ve had death threats, being on the road sometimes some reporters are saying at a moments notice the crowd could turn.”

Stunned by her account Stelter interrupted Ryan to confirm her incredible report.

“Yeah. Death threats, yes. For asking questions and reporting. Yes, it’s real,” she said in response.

May Ryan, who serves as the Washington D.C. bureau chief for American Urban Radio networks, and her colleagues continue to question the Trump administration in the name of truth and the first amendment.

We’ve got your back!

