Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To Doing Weaves

Just when you thought it couldn't get any more ridiculous, Dolezal now adds hair braiding and weaving to her resume.

Clarissa Hamlin, NewsOne
Many folks have told Rachel Dolezal that they aren’t buying anything she’s selling, but her latest side game hustle has proven that to be far from the truth.

The White controversial former NAACP leader, who made headlines in 2015 after she lied about being African-American, has a new gig styling the hair of Black women. Posting photos on her Instagram, Dolezal proved she is really doing weaves, faux locs, braids, color treatments and more.

She also got a new term for herself after her previous Afrocentric name change turned heads.

Weavologist

Issa Work Of Art

Dolls For Purchase

Selling Hoodies After H&M Hoodiegate

his list is only the beginning – Dolezal got her hands in a lot.

Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites Who Passed For Black

Rachel Dolezal Made A Sweatshirt To Protest H&M Failed

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

[caption id="attachment_2898144" align="alignleft" width="709"] Source: Google / Getty[/caption] While Mo'Nique is fighting Netflix to treat her like the legend she is, the streaming service apparently had the audacity to debut their new documentary about Rachel Dolezal. You know the same white woman, the former head of the Spokane, WA, chapter of the NAACP, that pretended to be Black for years. Enter:  The Rachel Divide, whose trailer debuted on Thursday. And let us say, it's messy AF. But no worries, Black Twitter had a lot to say about this nonsense. Here are some of the most hilarious tweets about Ms. Rachel and her continuous trolling of us.  

