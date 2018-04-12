Home > SoBeautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Attends The 50th Annual Leadership Awards Event At Lehman College

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Kerry Washington took a break from her Scandal press rounds to attend the 50th Annual Leadership Awards event at Lehman College in New York City.

Lehman College 50th Anniversary Celebration & Leadership Awards Dinner

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The actress wore a Delpozo couture gown and was styled by Joseph Cassell. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Dvani by A&D Gem. She wore a Movado watch (whom she has had a partnership with). Her clutch was by Roger Vivier.

Lehman College 50th Anniversary Celebration & Leadership Awards Dinner

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Her half up, half down hairstyle was done by Takisha Sturdivant-Drew in a curly, natural style. Her makeup artist for the evening, Rebecca Restrepo, gave her a natural pink lip and rosy cheeks.

The Lehman College students seemed really happy to have Washington there! What fun.

Beauties, we have to know, is this outfit HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Looks Like A Floral Fantasy In Dolce And Gabbana

Kerry Washington Glows On The Cover Of Allure: ‘I Wear My Natural Hair Now For My Children’

Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

La La Anthony and Kerry Washington

La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

12 photos Launch gallery

La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

Continue reading HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Attends The 50th Annual Leadership Awards Event At Lehman College

La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

Kerry Washington and Lala Anthony were serving some serious LEWKS on Thursday evening at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City for the 2017 FGI Night Of Stars Modern Voices Gala in NYC. You don't want to miss these looks.

black celebrity fashion , black celebrity style , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , Delpozo , fashion , kerry washington , red carpet , style



comments – add yours
Just Added
Stop sign in Shenandoah national park
Black Teen Shot At After Asking For Directions In A Michigan Neighborhood
K. Michelle Album Preview For 'Kimberly: The People I Used To Know'
K. Michelle Rushed To The Hospital Due To Complications From Removing Butt Implants
Viola Davis
Viola Davis Shines At The Women In The World Summit: ‘Jim Crow Did A Number On Us’
14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj Cries, Reveals Beef With Cardi B
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 27, 2017
Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To Doing Weaves
Hazel-e
Hazel E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma, Claims She Was Assaulted By ‘Black Girls’
Tiffany Haddish and Janelle Monae
A Tussle With Tassles: Did Tiffany Haddish Or Janelle Monae Style This Skirt The Best?
Lehman College 50th Anniversary Celebration & Leadership Awards Dinner
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Attends The 50th Annual Leadership Awards Event At Lehman College
LTBW RESPECTABILITY
New Digital Show “Listen To Black Women” Episode One: Who Gets To Make History As A Black Woman?
LTBW EP 3
Listen To Black Women Poll: What Is Toxic Masculinity?
Sterling & Wife
Season 2 Of OWN’s “Black Love” Explores The Love Stories Of Sterling K. Brown, Tina Knowles, Tamia & More
Klutch Sports Group 'More Than A Game' Dinner Presented by Remy Martin
Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To Baby Girl
Pro-Trumpers Are Spreading Lies About Malia Obama While She Is Living Her Best Life At Harvard
Trending Watch What Happens Live With Any Cohen - Season 14
Is Sheree Whitfield's Incarcerated Boyfriend The Reason For Her 'RHOA' Firing?
Trending 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
Jesse Williams’ Estranged Wife Wants Child Support Increase
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
Target Agrees To Pay $3.74 Million In Racial Discrimination Case