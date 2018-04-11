Home > SoBeautiful

Naomi Campbell Closes Out The Dolce And Gabbana Alta Moda Show Like A True Fashion Queen

Hello Beautiful Staff
Naomi Campbell closed out the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show in New York City like the fashion legend that she is.

The 47-year-old supermodel wore (fittingly) a crown and posted a picture of her getting ready for the big moment.

The runway queen elegantly walked down the stairs with grace and class. The model behind her looked kinda nervous; however, Campbell showed us how to work a runway and a crowd.

Naomi Campbell posted a photo with the designers at the fitting. The British model is has continued to make major waves in the fashion industry throughout her lengthy career. She’s a Contributing Editor for British Vogue (appointed by Edward Enninful), recently was at Arise Fashion Week, and more. All the more reason for her to be receiving the CFDA Fashion Icon Award this year.

We love to see her breaking age barriers and slaying. Go Queen!

2017 amfAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair - Arrivals

Naomi Campbell Was Queen Of The Night At The amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair Gala

Naomi Campbell Was Queen Of The Night At The amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair Gala

Naomi Campbell Was Queen Of The Night At The amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair Gala

Naomi Campbell is known for her philanthropic efforts, particularly with the amFAR, The Foundation For AIDS Research. On Saturday evening, Naomi Campbell attended the amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair gala. Check out photos from the event and see how fire Naomi looks on stage and with her fashion friends.  

