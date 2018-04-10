Home > ThinkBeautiful

#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of The World’s Best Universities

Nigerian American student Oludamilola Oluwadara, 17, will have to chose between Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics to name a few.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
Graduating students applaud as US Presid

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

It’s that time of year!

College acceptance letters are rolling in, and this brilliant teen was accepted into 19 of the world’s best universities.

According to CNN, seventeen-year-old Nigerian American student Oludamilola Oluwadara recently learned that Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics–to name a few–all want her to be part of their upcoming class of 2022.

Oluwadara, who is a graduating senior from the Brighton College in Abu Dhabi, isn’t sure where she will go or what her major will be, but she admits she’s teetering between international relations and economics. That, and she loves to play the violin. 

Oluwadara isn’t the only one doing big things!

Just last week, Houston teen Micheal Brown made national news for getting into 20 of the nation’s top schools–each offering him a full scholarship. 

“It’s something I’m proud of because I see my hard work paying off, determination paying off, sacrifices paying off,” Brown told CNN.

Oh, what a time to be Black and brilliant!

Congrats y’all!

RELATED NEWS:

Houston Teen Gets Accepted To 20 Top Colleges

Black Quadruplets Offer Colleges Package Deal; Harvard and Yale Are Down

Matt Barnes Starts College Fund For Stephon Clark’s Two Children

college acceptance letters

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading #BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of The World’s Best Universities

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color



comments – add yours
Just Added
Graduating students applaud as US Presid
#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of The World’s Best Universities
Trending President Obama Arrives Back To The White House After Trip To Richmond, Virginia
Oh No! The Obamas Are Not Invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding
Halle Berry
‘Boomerang’ Reboot Series In The Works At BET, ‘The Quad’ Is Out
2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
According To Vivica Fox, 50 Cent Was About To Propose To Her
Roc N Sole Soft Opening
When It Comes To Domestic Violence, Why Do Folks Still Defend The Men?
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex
Update: Tristan Thompson Spotted Entering Hotel With Mysterious Woman
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Cardi B Takes Over ‘Jimmy Fallon’ & Performs ‘Money Bags’
Premiere Of New Line Cinema's 'Barbershop: The Next Cut' - Arrivals
Eve Reveals Janet Jackson Saved Her Life When She Was Drugged At An Industry Party
Trending Vigil And Rally Held For Stephon Clark In NYC On 50th Anniversary Of MLK's Assassination
Man Wishes He Never Placed 911 Call That Led To Stephon Clark's Death
Trending Jesse Jackson Leads National March In Flint To End Water Crisis
State Decides To Officially End Bottled Water Delivery In Flint
Trending US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump’s Attorney’s Office Raided By The FBI
Saheed Vassell Was A Religious Man Who Attended Church Frequently
Ferguson Tense After Shootout On Anniversary Of Michael Brown's Death
Fake Black Lives Matters Facebook Page Scams Thousands
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Arrivals
Cardi B Is Having A…
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 08 CFP National Championship
Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk Slam Facebook
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back At Marlon Wayans Over Shady IG Post About Her Plastic Surgery Face