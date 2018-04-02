Home > SoBeautiful

GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Date Night Look With Russell Wilson Is Really Affordable

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Ciara posted a photo of her and her husband, Russell Wilson in the elevator on their way to date night. The mom of two looked so cute wearing a Black jumpsuit with a tropical print.

Captioned, “Date Night” with a cute heart, the singer wore a $69.90 Zara printed jumpsuit in black. You can get the look online or in your local Zara store.

RELATED: GET THE LOOK: Beyoncé’s Bandage Mini Skirt With Sporty Stripes Is A Steal

She wore gold jewelry and had a natural glow.

Yes, for an affordable date night look! Beauties, tag us @HelloBeautiful if you wear this look. We want to see how you style this jumpsuit.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Queen Latifah Wasn’t Hiding Her Style During All-Star Weekend

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Off The Shoulder Swag

GET THE LOOK: Draya’s Midi Metallic Dress Can Be Yours For Less Than $150

ITALY-MILAN-FASHION-FENDI

TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today's 'It' Celebs

17 photos Launch gallery

TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today's 'It' Celebs

Continue reading GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Date Night Look With Russell Wilson Is Really Affordable

TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today's 'It' Celebs

Fendi has been known for their opulence and extravagance. With Karl Lagerfeld at the helm (and responsible for the double F logo), he launched the brands' ready to wear line in 1977, creating glamorous looks for women and paradigm classic pieces for men. While their ready to wear is loved, the brand is undoubtedly known for their ostentatious accessories. Click through our gallery to see some of our favorite Black celebs most recently rocking the brand (and a throwback of when Kanye shaved this look into his head!).

 

black celebrity fashion , black celebrity style , black fashion , Ciara , ciara fashion , ciara style , fashion , get the look , style , zara

comments – add yours
Just Added
Business owner assisting customer in nail salon
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling The Clear Nails Trend?
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split
32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Erica Campbell Gets Her Own Reality Show
File Photo of Aaliyah
#AaliayhForMAC Makeup Line Debuts In June
8 itemsPremiere Of Crackle's 'The Oath' - Red Carpet
Tia Mowry Had A Beautiful Bohemian Inspired Baby Shower
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Fashion Show and Tea
GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Date Night Look With Russell Wilson Is Really Affordable
17 itemsLegacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Brunch
See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Kenya Moore Got Michael Rapaport All The Way Together On ‘WWHL’
iGo.live Launch Event - Arrivals
Watch: Blac Chyna Wields Stroller At Fan Attempting To Touch Her Child
SpeakHER graphic: Episode 5
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 5: Atima Omara, Political Strategist
Zuma delivers farewell speech as SA ANC leader
Winnie Mandela, Activist & Icon In The Anti-Apartheid Movement, Dies At 81
US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS
Parkland Survivor On Laura Ingraham: ‘When Is She Going To Apologize To Lebron James?’
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Slay! Mo’Nique Celebrates Weighing Under 200 Pounds For The First Time As An Adult
Matt Barnes
Matt Barnes Starts College Fund For Stephon Clark’s Two Children
Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011
Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off Toni’s Tour?
Police line
Stephon Clark’s Autopsy Revealed He Was Shot 8 Times From The Back