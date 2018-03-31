Home > ThinkBeautiful

Atlanta Charter School Apologizes For 2nd Grade Blackface Show

Who approved this?

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment

It’s hard to believe that blackface is still something that people are still doing, but this is where we are in 2018.

Case in point: An Atlanta charter school had to recently apologize for a black-history program that featured second-graders with masks depicting blackface.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, at a Thursday performance, the Kindezi School at Old Fourth Ward  had children recite Paul Laurence Dunbar’s poem “We Wear the Mask” all while holding up masks that looked like minstrel-show makeup.

The Dunbar poem, published around the start of the 20th century, begins, “We wear the mask that grins and lies, It hides our cheeks and shades our eyes, This debt we pay to human guile; With torn and bleeding hearts we smile.”

After parents complained and a video of the performance went viral, the school issued a statement Friday to apologize and accept “responsibility for the hurt, anger, frustration and disappointment caused by the poor judgment we made in having students use masks that mimic blackface.”

They also said they are investigating the matter and are committed to making sure “this never happens again” by implementing “cultural competency” training for teachers.

For some parents, it’s a little too late.

“The children have been rehearsing for months, dress rehearsals, staying after school … There’s no way in the world no one saw this. They allowed this to get on stage,” said Ari Lima, a parent who attended the program.

She added that the historical context of blackface as “a tool of oppressors” to poke fun or inflict harm was not part of the children’s presentation,

“I can’t even think of how the teacher may have looked at her white students and thought this was OK to put it in front of their faces.”

We can’t either.

RELATED NEWS:

Florida Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Telling Students That Dating Black Boys Is ‘Not Worth It’

White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The Wall And Locked Students In The Classroom Doesn’t Get Fired

Black High School Student Expelled For ‘Raising His Voice’ To A White Teacher

 

atlanta , blackface , Charter Schools

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Atlanta Charter School Apologizes For 2nd Grade Blackface Show

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
Zulu Parade, Mardi Gras, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
Atlanta Charter School Apologizes For 2nd Grade Blackface Show
UK Black Lives Matter Demonstration Held In London
Devonte Hart, Boy From Viral Protest Photo, Told Neighbor He Was Being Starved To Death
Trending Fabolous' The Great Fabsby Birthday Celebration
Video Surfaces Of Fabolous Violently Threatening Emily B. And Her Father
For the third day in a row the Black Lives Matter movement...
Officer Who Shot Alton Sterling Fired
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Howard University is a federally ch
Howard University Students Protest School Administration With ‘B*tch Better Have My Money’
FOX, 20th Century FOX Television, FX Networks And National Geographic Channel's 2014 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration
Stacey Dash Quits Congressional Campaign
Today - Season 67
Taraji P. Henson Was Ready For Her ‘Glenn Close Moment’ When Tyler Perry Called Her To Star In ‘Acrimony’
NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak
NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak Face Off In Explosive ‘RHOA’ Reunion Trailer
2018 GQ x Neiman Marcus All Star Party - Arrivals
Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Habits On New Single ‘Be Careful’
Fabolous' The Great Fabsby Birthday Celebration
Shocking Details: Fabolous Reportedly Punched Emily B In The Mouth 7 Times
Romeo Santos In Concert - New York, NY
Here Are All The Fashion Details On Cardi B.’s Visuals For Her ‘Be Careful’ Promo Cover
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont
Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Italian Fashion Brand GCDS For A Capsule Collection
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals
Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As J-Lo’s Backup Dancer
Members of 'Stop Mass Incarceration' carry banner 'Stop...
#StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In Emotional Funeral
US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST
Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After Family Car Plunges Off Cliff
Mario Winans CD Release Party for 'Hurt No More'
Celeb Support Reportedly Non-Existent At Rapper Craig Mack’s Funeral