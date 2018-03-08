Home > ThinkBeautiful

Florida Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Telling Students That Dating Black Boys Is ‘Not Worth It’

Witnesses also claim that Jacksonville's David Swinyar used the "N-word" to describe young African-American men.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
School kids in classroom

Source: Lise Gagne / Getty

Another day, another example of a teacher showing their white supremacist tendencies.

Case in point: A Florida teacher is under fire for allegedly telling students to not date Black boys because they are “not worth it.”

According to News 4 Jax, last October, Kernan Middle School launched an investigation against David Swinyar, a 48-year-old math teacher, for calling African-American students the n-word. Apparently, a student’s parent brought the incident to the principal’s attention.

The Huff Post reported that nearly 12 students told the school district during the investigation that it all started when Swinyar overheard another student in class use the “f-word.”

“If my daughter was dating someone who used the ‘f’ word, I wouldn’t have any respect for that n****r,” Swinyar said.

He allegedly continued, “If your boyfriend says bad things to you and/or treats you wrong, that means that he’s acting like a n****r,” he said, per the report. “You all should not be dating all these different African-Americans [sic] boys because they are not worth it.”

Of course, the students called him out with Swinyar denying he said it, claiming that because he attends a Black church, he couldn’t be racist.

After doing their due diligence, the district’s disciplinary report stated the following: Mr. Swinyar exercised poor judgment when he engaged in inappropriate communications in the presence of, and/or toward students, by using the ‘n’ word in a conversation with students and/or when he referred to a student. He also made other inappropriate comments such as: ‘You are in my class because you failed the FSA,’ ‘You all should not be dating all these different African-American boys because they are not worth it,’ and calling students “dumb.”

In addition, Swinyar was also accused of watching porn in the classroom and staring at female students’ breasts, but the school has yet to comment on those accusations.

In the meantime, the school district has finally agreed on Swinyar’s punishment after all these months. He is being suspended without pay for a mere 10 days.

Yes. Ten days.

Schools are out there just hiring anybody and our kids are the one suffering because of it.

RELATED NEWS:

White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The Wall And Locked Students In The Classroom Doesn’t Get Fired

Black High School Student Expelled For ‘Raising His Voice’ To A White Teacher

Bronx Middle School Teacher Singled Out Black Students, Stepped On The Backs In Distasteful History Lesson On Slavery

classroom racism , Florida , teacher

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Florida Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Telling Students That Dating Black Boys Is ‘Not Worth It’

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
25 itemsRachel Dolezal
Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being Released From the Hospital: ‘I Love Y’all’
School kids in classroom
Florida Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Telling Students That Dating Black Boys Is ‘Not Worth It’
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Talks Returning To The Studio, Songwriting, And Music Evolution With V Magazine
Chloe x Halle Let's Makeup
LET’S MAKEUP: Here Are The Beauty Products You Need For Dewy Skin Like Chloe x Halle
Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is British Vogue’s April Cover Girl
Premiere Of Amazon Studios And STX Films' 'Gringo' - Arrivals
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lupita Nyong’o Wears Her Hair In Twists For The Premiere of ‘Gringo’
AOL Build Speaker Series: Sacha Jenkins And Dapper Dan
Fashion Trendsetter Dapper Dan Is Getting His Own Biopic
Trending BFF Day 3/ Terry Crews
Charges Won't Be Filed In Terry Crews' Sexual Assault Case
Trending Florida Town Of Parkland In Mourning, After Shooting At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Kills 17
Florida House Passes Bill Raising Gun Buying Age To 21
Trending 47th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Michael B. Jordan Commits To Using Inclusion Riders In The Future
Netflix March Titles
These Young Queens Are Going To Rule Netflix’s March Line-Up
McDonald's Domestic Sales Remain Weak, Posts Decline For May
McDonald’s Flipped Arches In Honor Of International Women’s Day Might Not Be The ‘W’ They Were Looking For
Tamika Mallory, National co-chair of Women's March speaks at...
Tamika Mallory Responds To Nation Of Islam Controversy: ‘Wherever My People Are Is Where I Must Be’
17 itemsThe 2017 ESPYS - Show
Happy International Women’s Day
12 itemsWoman at cafe
10 Endlessly Inspirational Women