LET’S MAKEUP: Rihanna’s Going To Help Your Glow Up…Literally

Rihanna took to her Insta Stories (R.I.P. Snapchat) to debut the latest makeup gems from Fenty Beauty. Spring is here and Summer is on the horizon and the Bajan beauty is going to make sure your skin is sunkissed.
On April 6th (our coins are ready!), makeup lovers will be able to have “Body Lava,” a shimmery liquid highlighter coming in two shades: Brown Sugar and Who Needs Clothes??? We need both!
Rihanna shared how hers are almost empty already and we can see why; the pigment and colors look beautiful.
Our favorite bad gal shares an up-close video of her applying Body Lava in Who Needs Clothes?? and #TeamBeautiful can’t wait to add this to our vacation bag.
As if one product release isn’t enough, she also showed us ‘Fairy Bomb,’ which is a makeup poof that is stuffed with glitter. The puff feels so 1930’s and during a time when putting on makeup was a process and a pre-game in and of itself. Urban Decay Cosmetics had a puff a few years ago, but nothing like this!
These products drop on April 6th. Will you be buying? Let us know and tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see photos of you with these new releases!
