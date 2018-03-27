Home > Most Recent

Baton Rouge Officers Who Fatally Shot Alton Sterling Will Walk Free

Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II will not face charges in the shooting death of Alton Sterling.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Two Baton Rouge, Louisiana officers will not be charged in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, according to The New York Times.

Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, will again serve as the face of a criminal justice system that chronically declines to prosecute law enforcement after police-involved shootings.

RELATED: An Ode To The Black Families Left Behind

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the decision on Tuesday morning, sealing the fate of the investigation just 11 months after the Department of Justice also failed to bring charges in Sterling’s death.

“The Louisiana Department of Justice cannot proceed with a prosecution,” Landry said to a pool gathered to hear the decision.

Sterling was shot and killed  shooting on July 5, 2016 after police were called to the Triple S Food Mart to investigate reports that a black man in a red shirt was threatening customers. Once officers arrived a confrontation ensued, leaving Sterling dead. The shooting capture on cell phone video rocked the nation, as the subsequent tragic shooting of Philando Castile in Minnesota, followed just one day later.

The decision, although expected, serves a gut punching blow after the recent shooting death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed man who was fatally gunned down by police in Sacramento, California.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

SOURCE: The New York Times

Stephon Clark’s Family, NAACP And The National Action Network Hold Press Conference

Lawyer Representing Stephon Clark’s Family Plans To Announce Legal Action And Demand Answers

