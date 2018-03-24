MLK’s Granddaughter At March For Our Lives: ‘I Have A Dream That Enough Is Enough’

Eleven-year-old Naomi Wadler wasn’t the only Black girl that stole the show at the March For Our Lives rally on March 24.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 9-year-old granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, wowed the crowd in Washington D.C. borrowing from the Civil Rights icon as she spread the word of love, peace and the importance of living in a gun-free world.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” King said when she took the stage.

“I have a dream that enough is enough, and that this should be a gun-free world, period,” she added.

USA Today reported that in an interview after her speech with CNN, King said she’s tired of lockdown drills practiced in her 4th grade class just yesterday.

“It’s unfortunate people have these guns and use them to hurt people.”

People rallied on Twitter to show support and awe for this inspiring young girl:

I'm crying! MLK's granddaughter Yolanda Renee King is amazing-MLK is surely smiling down upon her #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/MrWfgq2yCb — Kathleen O'Donnell (@ODonnellKathlee) March 24, 2018

Spread the word! We will be heard! We are going to be a great generation! – Yolanda Renee King Your Grandfather who was a friend of mine would be so proud of you,as am I. I see today with this generation we will be ok! #MarchForOurLives @MSNBC @naacp @BBCWorld @CNN #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/YFFRencj44 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) March 24, 2018

MLKJr granddaughter–Yolanda Renee King! was so inspiring"Spread the word, Have you heard, Across the world-we are going to be, a great generation"!!! SO proud of this generation! — Kati Angelini 🌊❄️🌊 (@ktmoorestown) March 24, 2018

#YolandaReneeKing

A great generation is amongst us.

Get it done in the name of love. — Connie Melvin (@Connie31719) March 24, 2018

In addition, Brooklyn’s Christopher Underwood, 11, took the stage as well. Underwood lost his brother to a street corner shooting when he was five.

“For me, I would like to not worry about dying, and focus on math and science and playing basketball with my friends,” Underwood said.

“Don’t I deserve to grow up?”

“For me, I would like to not worry about dying, and focus on math and science and playing basketball with my friends. Don't I deserve to grow up?" 11-year-old Christopher Underwood who lost his brother to gun violence at age 5 #MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/v4dtIWSfVG — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 24, 2018

Our children really are our future. We couldn’t be more proud of these young people!

RELATED NEWS:

This 11-Year-Old Made Sure That Black Girls Were Front And Center At The ‘March For Our Lives’ Rally

Students Send Strong Message To Capitol Hill In Walkouts Across The Nation To Honor Parkland Shooting Victims

Florida School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Tied To White Supremacist Group