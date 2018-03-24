Trending
This 11-Year-Old Made Sure That Black Girls Were Front And Center At The ‘March For Our Lives’ Rally

Naomi Wadler wanted to be the voice for those "who don’t make the front page of every national newspaper."

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Blue Sky Over U.S. Capitol

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

While the face of the gun control issue seems to be the mostly white students of Parkland, Florida, one 11-year-old Black girl was the highlight of the March For Our Lives rally.

Her name is Naomi Wadler and she was clear that she was the voice for the “girls who don’t make the front page of every national newspaper.

“I am here today to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” stressed the leader of the student walkout at her Alexandria, Virginia, elementary school on March 14.

She added, “I represent the African-American women who are victims of gun violence, who are simply statistics instead of vibrant beautiful girls full of potential.”

“For far too long, these Black girls and women have been just numbers. I am here to say never again for those girls too.”

As USA Today noted, Naomi also had words for those who believe that she is too young to have opinion by letting them know she is only seven years away from casting her first vote. That, and she quoted “Beloved” author Toni Morrison.

“If there is a book that you want to read but it hasn’t been written yet, you must be the one to write it.”

Naomi ended her speech with the following; “I urge everyone here and everyone who hears my voice to join me in telling the stories that aren’t told, to honor the girls, the women of color who are murdered at disproportionate rates in this nation. I urge each of you to help me write the narrative for this world and understand so that there girls and women are never forgotten.”

PREACH!

We weren’t the only ones impressed with this exquisite young woman:

Learn more about Naomi:

You go girl!

