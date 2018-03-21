Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know

A suspect in the string of bombings that terrorized Austin, Texas died early Wednesday morning.

RELATED: There’s A Serial Domestic Terrorist On The Loose, And Black People Are The Targets

The unidentified man killed himself with an explosive device when authorities attempted to approach his vehicle, the American-Statesmen reported. A SWAT officer was injured in the blast.

BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect detonated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD #kvue — Kris Betts (@KrisB_KVUE) March 21, 2018

According to CNN, the suspect has been identified as a 24-year-old white man. Authorities were investigating his whereabouts for several weeks after a series of bombs terrorized the Austin area, mostly targeting people of color.

In the past 36 hours, a series of tips led police to a hotel in Round Rock, Texas, located about 22 miles north of Austin.

It has not been confirmed whether the suspect worked alone or in conjunction with someone else.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

SOURCE: CNN, American-Statesmen

DON’T MISS:

Latest Package Incident In Austin Caused By An ‘Incendiary Device,’ Not Bomb

Where Is The Sense Of Urgency To Find The Austin Bomber Killing Black People?

Also On HelloBeautiful: