Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know

This developing story will be updated through the day.

A suspect in the string of bombings that terrorized Austin, Texas died early Wednesday morning.

The unidentified man killed himself with an explosive device when authorities attempted to approach his vehicle, the American-Statesmen reported. A SWAT officer was injured in the blast.

According to CNN, the suspect has been identified as a 24-year-old white man. Authorities were investigating his whereabouts for several weeks after a series of bombs terrorized the Austin area, mostly targeting people of color.

In the past 36 hours, a series of tips led police to a hotel in Round Rock, Texas, located about 22 miles north of Austin.

It has not been confirmed whether the suspect worked alone or in conjunction with someone else.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

SOURCE: CNNAmerican-Statesmen

Latest Package Incident In Austin Caused By An ‘Incendiary Device,’ Not Bomb

Where Is The Sense Of Urgency To Find The Austin Bomber Killing Black People?

 

