Amara La Negra Is A Chocolate Dipped Goddess For Latina Magazine’s Spring Issue

Hello Beautiful Staff
Amara La Negra is using her platform and keeping the conversation on colorism and representation at the forefront. The 27-year-old singer and Love And Hip Hop Miami star is the cover model for the latest issue of Latina Magazine.

The Afro-Latina beauty embraces her neck while looking intently into the camera as her afro flourishes.

