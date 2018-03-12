Home > SoBeautiful

Tracee Ellis Ross Poses For The London Sunday Times Style Showing She’s Fashion Royalty

Danielle James , Style & Beauty Editor

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. Her current fashion obsession is Chinese rice hats. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Leave a comment

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ style seems to know no bounds. Whether it’s an Instagram post or a red carpet picture, she leaves us gasping for breath with her stylish ensembles. Whether she creates them on her own or in partnership with her stylist, Karla Welch, she is slaying the style scene with her looks. While everyone else is going for skin tight or see-through ensembles, Ross gives us an array of fashion mixing new with classic silhouettes and modern without being mundane.

Ross posted a photo of her most recent cover for the London Sunday Times Style. She’s wearing Givenchy. She was photographed by Kerry Hallihan, styled by Karla Welch, and makeup by Lisa Storey. Her hair was done by Larry Sims, who went for a messy top knot.

If you like the cover, you are going to be obsessed with the editorial. Pictured in Céline, Ross’ gives us a high fashion pose in pleats. Her skin is glowing effortlessly in the shots.

The white boot trend has everyone paying homage to André Courrèges (the supposed creator of the white go-go boot); however, Welch styled the hell out of these Off-White quilted white boots with this Marc Jacobs set.

She’s killing these Adam SelmanLe Specs shades.

From her playful poses to stylish ensembles and down to earth nature, it’s no secret that #TeamBeautiful loves Tracee Ellis Ross.

Beauties, are you feeling the editorial? Tell us in the comment section which look of hers is your favorite!

DON’T MISS:

We Tried On And Reviewed Our Fave Pieces From Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection At JCPenney

Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Black Mermaid For Modern Luxury Magazine

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Tracee Ellis Ross Boho Chic In Vintage YSL?

BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2017 - Arrivals

Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Fashion Moments

19 photos Launch gallery

Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Fashion Moments

Continue reading Tracee Ellis Ross Poses For The London Sunday Times Style Showing She’s Fashion Royalty

Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Fashion Moments

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross continuously steps out in style. Whether taking a cue from her iconic mother, Diana Ross or not being afraid to try something daring and different, we love her style! Scroll through our gallery and get inspired by some of her most stylish moments. DON'T MISS: LET’S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women Muslim Beauty Blogger, Nura Afia, Will Wear Hijab In Cover Girl Ad Back to Back #BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Follows Janelle Monae As The New Face For Cover Girl  

 

 

Black celebrities , black celebrity fashion , black celebrity style , editorial , fashion , London Sunday Times Style , style , tracee ellis ross

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Happy Girl Painting
#BlackGirlMagic: This 12-Year-Old Is Redefining Beauty Through Her Art
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Black-ish' - Arrivals
Why We Will Never See The ‘Black-Ish’ Episode About The NFL Kneeling Protests
Trending US-POLITICS-CPAC
Betsy DeVos Proves Herself Unqualified In Bizarre ’60 Minutes’ Interview
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 12, 2018
Yara Shahidi Gives Us A Stunning Purple Eye On Jimmy Kimmel
Trending 20th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) - Arrivals
Hulu Nabs Upcoming Kerry Washington Series ‘Little Fires Everywhere’
Trending Courtroom in Courthouse State Historic Park.
White Student Who Put Bodily Fluids On Black Roommate’s Things Gets Probation
Craig Mack Live In Chicago
Rap Pioneer Craig Mack Dead At 46
Marlo Hampton
Is Marlo Hampton Getting A Peach?
Whitney Houston, Sängerin, Auftritt, Mikrophon, Promis, Prominen
BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston in ‘The Bobby Brown Story’
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For ‘Dwyane Wade’s Wife’ Label
There’s A Serial Domestic Terrorist On The Loose, And Black People Are The Targets
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses For The London Sunday Times Style Showing She’s Fashion Royalty
World Premiere of 'Gringo'
Why David Oyelowo’s Character In ‘Gringo’ Is Helping Push The Culture Forward
10 items2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Alt View
All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards
18 items2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: It Was All Black With Pops Of Color At The 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards
BNP Paribas Open - Day 6
Serena Williams Is Taking The World By Storm With A New Cosmetics Line