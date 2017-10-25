Home > SoBeautiful

Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Black Mermaid For Modern Luxury Magazine

Hello Beautiful Staff

For Tracee Ellis Ross, she’s no fish out of water when it comes to fashion. The Black-ish actress has a line coming out in collaboration with JCPenney in December and continues to slay red carpets everywhere. The beauty tapped into her modeling skills and posed for Modern Luxury Miami…and it’s beautiful! You don’t want to miss these epic images.

black celebrity style , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , Diane Von Furstenberg , editorial , Miu Miu , Modern Luxury , tracee ellis ross , vera wang

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Black Mermaid For Modern Luxury Magazine

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Little Black Girl
Massachusetts Mother Outraged After School Shaves Daughter’s Hair Off Without Permission
Funeral Held For Las Vegas Police Officer Killed In Shooting Massacre
Mother Of Officer Slain In Vegas Shooting Dies Two Days After His Funeral
11 photosMariah Carey Halloween Party
11 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect For Your Kids
32 photosGabrielle Union And Cari Champion Appearance For 'We're Going To Need More Wine'
Gabrielle Union Is Fashion Goals During Her Book Tour For ‘We’re Going To Need More Wine’
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: Vincent Herbert Says Tamar Braxton Is Going Through A Mid-life Crisis
Turn issues that may arise during the Super Bowl into teachable moments for kids
Cha Ching! Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Agrees To $1 Million Book Contract
Poster For 'Love And Basketball'
#BlackLove! This Couple’s Viral ‘Love And Basketball’ Inspired Maternity Shoot Is Everything!
African American elementary student holding books at doorway.
#BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]
Caution Tape
12-Year-Old Boy Jumps Out Of Speeding Car To Escape Armed Abductor
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
No More Dollars: Judge Denies Kendu Isaacs’ Request For More Spousal Support
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals
Kelly Rowland’s Family Photos Are Black Family Goals
Women's March on Washington - Rally
Does Yandy Smith Have Her Eye On Her Artist In The ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’ Supertrailer?
VERSUS - Front Row - LFW September 2017
Monyetta Shaw Kept It Classy & Congratulated Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith On Their New Pregnancy
LaGuardia Airport, New York City
NAACP Warns Black Passengers Against Traveling With American Airlines
Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'
The Hosts Of ‘The Real’ Wish Tamar The Best In The Midst Of Her Divorce
19 photosCFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Fashion Show and Tea
Check Out Ciara’s Most Fashionable Moments