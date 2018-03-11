Home > ThinkBeautiful

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Teen Waitress Gets College Scholarship After Act Of Kindness Goes Viral

Texas Southern University awarded Waffle House employee Evoni Williams $16,000 to help her study business management.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Female Studnet with Classmates

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

It’s funny how just one small act of kindness can change your life in a major way.

Just ask Texas waitress Evoni Williams who recently received a college scholarship after a picture of her cutting up a 78-year-old customer’s meal went viral.

According to KVUE News, Evoni who works at a La Marque, Texas, Waffle House to save up for money for college, recently received a whopping $16,000 college scholarship from Texas Southern University to help her study business management. All because they saw a photo that another customer posted on her Facebook page.

Evoni, 18, explained that Adrien Charpentier needed help because his hands were “not functioning too well.”

“My hands are not up to par,” Charpentier told KVUE. “If I want to cut my meat, I look like I’m stabbing it.”

Yet, humble as ever, Evoni says she can’t believe that she is getting attention for something she would do for any other customer.

Even better? Folks at Texas Southern University aren’t the only ones paying attention to Evoni. The mayor of La Marque proclaimed March 8, 2018 Evoni “Nini” Williams Day, which brought Evoni to tears.

Congrats Evoni! You deserve every last one of these blessings.

