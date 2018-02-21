Home > Uncategorized

Teen Raises Over $20K For Girls To See ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

A brilliant young woman is giving back.

Royce Dunmore, GlobalGrind
The much-anticipated fantasy flick “A Wrinkle in Time” is only a few weeks away from its March 9 release date and one teenager wants to make sure young girls like her experience the magic.

Taylor Richardson launched a GoFundMe campaign to send 1,000 girls to see the movie and already, she’s raised $20,000. Taylor explained the movie’s importance on the campaign page saying, “It has a female protagonist in a science fiction film. A brown girl front and center who looks like me in the role of Meg, a girl traveling to different planets and encountering beings and situations that I’d never seen a girl of color in.”

Taylor isn’t new to this fundraising thing. Over a year ago, she did a similar fundraiser to send 100 girls to see “Hidden Figures.” She was able to raise a whopping $19,000.

To continue to promote her “Wrinkle in Time” cause, Taylor stopped by “{Good Morning America” to spread her #BlackGirlMagic. Check out what she had to say in the clip below!

