21-Year-Old Mother Beaten And Burned To Death By Her Ex-Boyfriend Over A Paternity Test

A 21-year-old Phoenix woman was found burned, beaten and murdered after being reported missing by her family earlier this week. The police claim her ex-boyfriend confessed to the woman’s death.

According to ABC 15, Jasmine Dunbar’s body was found on Wednesday afternoon and she last seen with her ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Antwaun Travon Ware, on Tuesday night. Apparently, she left home with Ware and her 7-month-old baby to get a paternity test.

While Ware initially told the local police that he dropped Dunbar back off at her apartment, he later changed his story, admitting that he punched her several times. He also said he left her alive in the field where her body was found, panicked and dropped the child off in another area so someone would find her.

But police claim that Ware later broke down and confessed that he put a piece of paper on Dunbar’s body, poured gasoline and lit her with a cigarette. In addition, he watched her body burn and ran back to get his daughter, but saw that the police found his child, so he ran in the other direction to avoid being caught.

Jasmine’s mother, Tonya Smith, told ABC 15 says that she is utterly devastated about her daughter’s senseless death.

“She asked you to take a DNA test, how’s that worth killing somebody over,” said Smith. “I’m angry. I feel like, ‘why God?'”

Just heartbreaking. A 21 YO mother missing. Her baby found abandoned in a park last night. Jasmine Dunbar’s mother says her daughter would NEVER leave her baby. #Fox10Phoenix LISTEN: pic.twitter.com/fbFwkx6ZJJ — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) March 7, 2018

Police are awaiting official identification of Jamsine’s body through scientific analysis.

Ware was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, abandonment of a body and child abuse.

Just tragic.

RELATED NEWS:

#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans Person Killed This Year

Brother Of Michigan University Student Who Killed Their Parents Speaks Out: ‘This Is Not Who He Is’

Aunt Of Model Killed In Jamaica Receives Disturbing Call From Slain Woman’s Cell