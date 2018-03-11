Home > ThinkBeautiful

21-Year-Old Mother Beaten And Burned To Death By Her Ex-Boyfriend Over A Paternity Test

Her name was Jasmine Dunbar.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
Caution Tape At Park

Source: Sujata Jana / EyeEm / Getty

A 21-year-old Phoenix woman was found burned, beaten and murdered after being reported missing by her family earlier this week. The police claim her ex-boyfriend confessed to the woman’s death.

According to ABC 15, Jasmine Dunbar’s body was found on Wednesday afternoon and she last seen with her ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Antwaun Travon Ware, on Tuesday night. Apparently, she left home with Ware and her 7-month-old baby to get a paternity test.

While Ware initially told the local police that he dropped Dunbar back off at her apartment, he later changed his story, admitting that he punched her several times. He also said he left her alive in the field where her body was found, panicked and dropped the child off in another area so someone would find her.

But police claim that Ware later broke down and confessed that he put a piece of paper on Dunbar’s body, poured gasoline and lit her with a cigarette. In addition, he watched her body burn and ran back to get his daughter, but saw that the police found his child, so he ran in the other direction to avoid being caught.

Jasmine’s mother, Tonya Smith, told ABC 15 says that she is utterly devastated about her daughter’s senseless death.

“She asked you to take a DNA test, how’s that worth killing somebody over,” said Smith. “I’m angry. I feel like, ‘why God?'”

Police are awaiting official identification of Jamsine’s body through scientific analysis.

Ware was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, abandonment of a body and child abuse.

Just tragic.

RELATED NEWS:

#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans Person Killed This Year

Brother Of Michigan University Student Who Killed Their Parents Speaks Out: ‘This Is Not Who He Is’

Aunt Of Model Killed In Jamaica Receives Disturbing Call From Slain Woman’s Cell

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Caution Tape At Park
21-Year-Old Mother Beaten And Burned To Death By Her Ex-Boyfriend Over A Paternity Test
Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live
Steve Harvey Accused Of Harassment In New $5 Million Lawsuit
The Fam In The Morning
Cathy Hughes Responds To The Events That Took Place On This Week WKYS’ ‘The Fam In The Morning’ Show
Hydeia Broadbent
What Black Women Living With HIV Want You To Know
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton Shocked Sisters With Divorce In ‘Braxton Family Values’ Sneak Peek
46th Annual Legislative Conference Of The Congressional Black Caucus - Day 4
Barack and Michelle Obama In Talks With Netflix
Making a new reportage
HB Spotlight: African American Women In Cinema Webisode Competition
Chadwick Boseman
#WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Confirmed
ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill Of Rights Dinner - Arrivals
Common & Angela Rye Reportedly Call It Quits
Kandi Burruss' What's In Your Bag
LET’S MAKEUP: Get This Every Day Smokey Eye From Kandi’s Essence Magazine Cover
Lisa Bonet Rips Into Bill Cosby: “I Don’t Need To Say, ‘I Told You So’”
SpeakHER graphic: Episode 2
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 2: Team Beautiful
Trending The Paley Center For Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Los Angeles - OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network
#BlackLove: Kofi Siriboe Proclaims His Love For Model Duckie Thot
25 itemsRachel Dolezal
Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being Released From the Hospital: ‘I Love Y’all’
School kids in classroom
Florida Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Telling Students That Dating Black Boys Is ‘Not Worth It’