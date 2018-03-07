Home > SoBeautiful

Versace, Versace, Versace: Did Trina Or Cardi B. Style This Signature Print Dress The Best?

Hello Beautiful Staff
Trina posted a series of three images to her Instagram showing her living the high life, sipping bubbly and walking down the stairs in a $2,950.00 golden yellow and black silk twill signature print Versace midi dress.

The self-proclaimed ‘baddest bitch’ captioned the Instagram photo quoting Beyoncé, “If they’re tryna party with the queen they gone have to sign a non-disclosure.” Ayee!

Trina paired the look with thigh-high lace-up gold sandals and wore a matching bralette and black undergarments underneath the dress. She wore the dress open and tied at the waist. She wore her hair sleek and straight.

Cardi B. posted the dress a few weeks ago, with the caption, “I WANT YOU!!” She wore a black bra and undergarments and black thigh high boots to accompany the dress. She wore it open as well, with two buttons closing up the dress in the middle. She wore her hair half up and added white sunglasses to set off the look.

Beauties, we want to know: who styled this look the best? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section!

After the show is the after party. The Vanity Fair Oscars Party always brings out the celebs and this year, their outfits did not disappoint. It was a lot of sequin looks with some stars like model Joan Smalls wearing a full look and Scandal star Kerry Washington opting for it as an accent to her dress. Salma Hayek supported Black designers wearing a coveted Dapper Dan for Gucci ensemble. The after party was hosted by Radhika Jones, Editor In Chief of Vanity Fair. Click through our gallery and get into these after-party dresses!  

