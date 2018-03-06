Home > Most Recent

Michelle Obama Met The Little Queen Who Fell In Love With Her Portrait

The two had a little dance party to celebrate the occasion.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Remember the little girl who was mesmerized by the portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama?

Well, she finally got to meet her idol in person on Tuesday, as the sweet moment between the two was captured on camera.

“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)!,” Obama wrote on her Instagram page. “Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!” A second video shows the two dancing to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

Two-year old Parker Curry stole hearts and minds when she was captured gazing at Amy Sherald‘s portrait of the former First Lady. The photo went viral and was also posted by Sherald on her account. The moment was a real-life actualization of Obama’s speech during the portrait’s revealing, where she mentioned she hopes the imagery will inspire young Black young girls to reach their fullest potential.

During a xx interview with CNN, Parker’s mother Jessica, echoed the importance of moment.

“In further discussion with (Parker) yesterday and today, I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well,” Curry said. “As a female and as a girl of color, It’s really important that I show her people who look like her that are doing amazing things and are making history so that she knows she can do it.”

