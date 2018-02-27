Taye Diggs Traumatized By Black Women’s Response To His Interracial Marriage

Taye Diggs sat down for an hour-long segment with “The Red Pill Podcast” with host Van Lathan to chop it up about his lengthy career as a Black actor in Hollywood.

Near the middle of the interview, Lathan drove the conversation towards interracial dating, asking Diggs his thoughts about the reception current entertainers receive when they go public with their fairer-hued boos.

In the past Diggs voiced that he was scrutinized primarily by Black women over his interracial marriage to singer and actress Idina Menzel. The accusation brought forth a tense relationship between the actor and Black women, mainly because they were primary supporters of his career during the early years.

“Ever any resentment towards Black women because of some of those attitudes?” Lathan asks.

“Yeah, deep down inside. I don’t wanna say I suppress it but I just watch it and when it happens to you personally,” Diggs responds.

Diggs goes on to say that because of the commentary from his community, he feels resistant to dating outside of his race out of fear of being judged.

“Even though you understand the logic, there’s logic there—I don’t know if I can mess with a white girl now,” Diggs continued.

“I feel like I’ve had deal with that so long its changed what I think I like, what I’m attracted to. It’s not where my eyes gravitate to naturally. And a lot of people would say, ‘Oh I feel relived.’ It might be racist and I don’t wanna be racist—-I’m not racist, I wasn’t raised to be attracted to one race more than the other.”

Listen to the moment beginning at the 29:00 mark.

