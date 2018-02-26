Michelle Obama’s Memoir To Be Released In November: ‘This Is Deeply Personal’

A date has FINALLY been set!

On Sunday, Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced on social media that her memoir “Becoming” will drop on November 13.

“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life.”

Obama went into further detail: “In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.”

As we previously reported, the first Black First Lady in U.S. history and her husband former President Barack Obama snagged a hefty $60 million book deal with Penguin Random House, the same company that published Obama’s other three books, including “Dreams From My Father” and “The Audacity Of Hope.”

According to Penguin, Mrs. Obama memoir is “a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her — from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address.”

Later this year, our Forever FLOTUS will embark on a U.S and international book tour with “Becoming” being translated into 24 languages.

NPR noted that Penguin announced they will donate one million books in the Obamas’ name to First Book — a nonprofit that provides books to lower income Americans — and to the Washington, D.C.-based Open eBooks.

We cannot wait to read this! November cannot come soon enough.

