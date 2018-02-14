Home > Most Recent

This Goes Out To You: Michelle Obama’s Valentine’s Day Playlist For Barack Obama Is A Mood

Mrs. Obama brought back the love mixtape in style.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

This Valentine’s Day Michelle Obama made us break out the collective “awwwww”  when she used Instgram to shout out her forever love and announce that she curated a special playlist in his honor.

“Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama,” the former First Lady wrote. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you! Click the link in my bio to hear the playlist.”

The playlist, entitled “Forever Mine,” can be found here on Spotify.

Songs include Etta James‘ “At Last” (which they danced to at the 2008 inauguration), Barry White‘s “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe,” Mariah Carey‘s “Always Be My Baby,”  and Anita Baker’s “Caught Up In The Rapture.”

Go on ahead and press play. We know you want to.

DON’T MISS:

And Now, The Barack And Michelle Obama Official Portraits We’ve All Been Waiting For

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Off The Shoulder Swag

Michelle Obama Conference For Women

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

8 photos Launch gallery

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

Continue reading This Goes Out To You: Michelle Obama’s Valentine’s Day Playlist For Barack Obama Is A Mood

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

barack obama , michelle obama , Spotify , valentine's day

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Arrivals
Allure Magazine Celebrates The Beauty Of Black Hair With March Covergirl Lupita Nyong’o
R&B Super Jam
Tyrese Shoves Fan During Detroit Valentine’s Day Concert
16 itemsThe Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host the after party for Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther'
Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere
31 itemsSally LaPointe - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 6
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017
Fantasia Mourns Nephew Killed In Shooting
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Oh SNAP! Trump Wants To Replace Food Stamps With Food Boxes
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-TRUMP-INAUGURATION
This Goes Out To You: Michelle Obama’s Valentine’s Day Playlist For Barack Obama Is A Mood
Prabal Gurung - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Cardi B Is Reportedly Pregnant While Another Woman Claims To Be Carrying Offset’s Baby
Black Panther 4
We Are Wakanda: Lupita Nyongo’s Nakia Is A Lover & A Fighter
Woman Doing Yoga On Sand At Beach
Tired Of White People’s Racism? There’s A Costa Rica Healing Retreat For That!
Senate Confirmation Hearings Continue For Incoming Trump Administration
Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The White House Fired Omarosa
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Tiffany Haddish Recalls The Time Beyonce Had To Raise Up On An Actress For Flirting With Jay Z
'Sparkle' - Los Angeles Premiere
Bobby Brown Reveals Bobbi Kristina Died Months Before The Public Knew
Applebees food menu in Buckley, wshington usa
Applebee’s Fires Employees Accused Of Racially Profiling Black Female Customers
WTH? Jeff Sessions Vows To Protect ‘Anglo-American Heritage Of Law Enforcement’
Trending Black History month emblem design with side view of man
Bronx Principal Denies Content For Black History Month