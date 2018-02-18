Home > ThinkBeautiful

Jury In Korryn Gaines Civil Trial Awards Her Family $37M In Damages

The all-female jury found that the first shot Baltimore County Cpl. Royce Ruby fired at the 23-year-old was not objectively reasonable.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Courtroom gavel

Source: Comstock / Getty

On Friday, a jury in the wrongful death civil trial of Korryn Gaines awarded her family a whopping $37 million.

According to CBS-Baltimore News, the all-female jury found that the first shot Baltimore County Cpl. Royce Ruby fired at Gaines was not objectively reasonable.

Gaines’ family attorney, J. Wyndal Gordon, stressed that the police used excessive force and illegally entered her apartment.

As we previously reported, Gaines was killed in a 6-hour standoff between her and Baltimore County police last year after they issued a warrant for her arrest over a traffic stop and resisting arrest. Gaines, 23, was armed with a shotgun and had her 5-year-old son Kodi with her as she exchanged gunfire with the police.

The police eventually kicked down her door and shot her to death. Kodi was also shot in the arm.

“We’re ecstatic,” Gordon said on the steps of the courthouse.

“This was a long journey to justice. A lot of hard work. A lot of sleepless nights… the jury did their work, they came up with a verdict that they believe was fair. They came up with an award that they felt was just. And we don’t have anything else to ask.”

Gaines’ son will receive $32 million of the $37 million. However, for her family, this is all bittersweet.

“My daughter will never be back, I don’t care how many dollars they give us — $38, $108 million, I couldn’t get my daughter back if I begged for it,” said Korryn’s mother, Rhanda Doremus said.

She also stressed that she wants for Officer Ruby to be fired.

“This guy knowingly assassinated my daughter and injured my grandson,” said Doremus.

The city has a different opinion about what happened. Baltimore County Attorney Mike Field issued the following statement about the verdict.

“A mother died, a child was unintentionally injured, and police officers were placed in mortal danger. By any account, this was a tragic situation. The County is disappointed with the verdict and is reviewing all of its options, including an appeal.”

