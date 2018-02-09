Home > SoBeautiful

Pamella Roland Kicks Off NYFW With A Dazzling New Collection For Fall/Winter 2018

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment
Pamella Roland - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

Fashion Week has officially begun! There are certain shows that are absolute “musts” on the calendar and Pamella Roland‘s is one of them. Known for her sexy and very flattering silhouettes, Roland is a red carpet staple and celebrity favorite. One of her show stopping gowns was most recently seen on Halle Berry at the 2018 SAG Awards. Notable celebs like Vanessa Williams, Miss J Alexander, Jessica Sula, and Nigel Barker held court in the front row, enjoying this season’s collection of dramatic and whimsical gowns and edgy ready to wear dresses and suits.

Pamella Roland - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

The evening wear portion was a magical fantasy land. The color palette of ox blood, gold accents, deep purple, copper and cream was punctuated by pops of blue and beautiful beading and sheer accents.

FW18 #pamellaroland

A post shared by pamella roland (@pamellaroland) on

 

Our Style and Beauty Editor Danielle James was a special guest of the designer and especially loved Pamella’s use of color. “Her incorporation of Pantone’s color of the year created my favorite pieces in the collection. The purple fringe dress, I would love to see Beyoncè wear. The one button asymmetrical purple power suit will close any deal in style.” Other design standouts were asymmetrical necklines and shoulder cutouts, dramatic “bubble skirt” hemlines, and monochromatic sheath dresses with matching floor length coats.

Pamella Roland - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

James adds, “Your next black-tie gown is here. She has sexy LBD’s with slits, cut outs or both and classy black gowns, particularly the ones highlighting parts that look good on all women, like ones décolleté.”

Pamella Roland - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

A personal favorite of #TeamBeautiful: Model Nadja Girmata in a cream fur knee-length coat, turtleneck sweater with pearls and blue gemstone beading at the neckline, cream wide leg trousers.

@pamellaroland, MERCI!! #nyfw #grateful #fashionweek #pamellaroland

A post shared by Nadja Giramata 👄 (@nadjagiramata) on

In keeping with the feminine theme, most of the hair looks on the runway consisted of soft romantic waves, tousled bobs and deep side parts with side swept bangs. All hair styling was done by The Dry Bar with their new line “Big Hair Boosters” – products designed to give volume and va va va voom hair.

Pamella Roland - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

It was pleasing to see multiple Black models on the runway showcasing the versatility of our hair. In a stand out moment one of the model’s gorgeous tapered fro was paired with a fitted purple “power suit.”

Pamella Roland - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

Makeup was soft and subtle, letting the focus stay on the clothing. Soft shimmery gold eye makeup with accents in the inner corners of the eye accompanied by pink glossy lips and natural brows.

Did you catch us live?#artistryrunway #nyfw #pamellaroland

A post shared by Rebecca Goh (@gohbec) on

Stay with us all week as #TeamBeautiful gives you all the best of NYFW 2018!

DON’T MISS:

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

#NYFWNoir: All The Sexy Male Melanin On The Runway From Men’s New York Fashion Week

#NYFWNoir: Harlem Fashion Row Kicks Off Fashion Month With Black Fashion History Dinner

Fall/Winter 2018 , fashion , new york fashion week , nyfw , NYFW 2018 , Pamella Roland , style

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Pamella Roland Kicks Off NYFW With A Dazzling New Collection For Fall/Winter 2018

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Michaela Coel Made Her Dress For The WAKANDA Premiere In Two Hours And Social Media Was In Love
Viola, Denzel, Whoopi, Mo’Nique And More: 9 Jaw-Dropping Moments From Black Actors On The Big Screen
'America' - Los Angeles Premiere
But Why? Stacey Dash Says She’s Considering Running For Congress
Trending 2017 Toronto International Film Festival - 'The Mountain Between Us' Premiere - Arrivals
Jumpin’ The Broom??? Idris Elba Is Officially Engaged!
(Raven, (L), and Janizia,(R)
Alabama High School Accused Of Denying A Black Lesbian Couple From Attending Their Prom Together
Watch: Team Jamaica Shows Out At 2018 Winter Olympics In PyeongChang
Premiere of Almost Christmas
She Had Time! Mo’Nique Pulls Out Even More Receipts Against Will Packer
Toya Wright Official Book Release Party
She’s Finally Here! Toya Wright Welcomes Daughter Reign
Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2016 - Day 1
Reg E. Cathey, ‘House of Cards’ and ‘The Wire’ Actor, Dies at 59
US-TRUMP-POLITICS
Omarosa Manigault & Keshia Knight Pulliam Face Off On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
ABC's 'How to Get Away with Murder' - Season Three
WATCH: The ‘Scandal’ x ‘HTGAWM’ Teaser Is Here
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Xscape Changes Name to Xscap3 + Signs With CAA
Pamella Roland - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Pamella Roland Kicks Off NYFW With A Dazzling New Collection For Fall/Winter 2018
Billboard Women In Music 2017 - Arrivals
PREMIERE: Nick Cannon Gives A Beautiful Tribute To Black Women With ‘Motivation’ Video
44th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
Watch Symone D. Sanders And Don Lemon Destroy Omarosa
Pirelli Calendar 2018 Launch Gala
I Love The Way You #DiddyCrop: Diddy Explains Why He Keeps Photoshopping Famous Folk Out Of His Photos