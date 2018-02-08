Home > Most Recent

Someone In The Trump Administration Let A Typo Of Frederick Douglass’ Last Name Go Unnoticed

Here's a lesson for the kids, don't ignore the red underline in your Word documents.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Get Trump’s people a Google account.

Frederick Douglass

Source: Photo 12 / Getty

For the second time in a year, the Trump administration has used Black History month to disrespect the illustrious legacy of one of the forefathers of the civil rights movement, Frederick Douglass.

According to the New York Daily News, Douglass’ last name was misspelled as “Douglas” in a White House press release that announced three nominees to the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commission. Members include, Alveda King, Dr. Martin Luther King’s niece, Eric Madison Lowery and Naomi C. Earp.

The commission was created last year after Congress passed a bill to create programs celebrating the 200th anniversary of his birth.

King’s nomination is eyebrow raising in itself as she continues to support the president  in spite of her family’s legacy and Trump’s blatant racism. Lest we not forget, the leader of the free world believes that the continent of Africa and the country of Haiti, are shitholes.

While the typo is past cringeworthy, it’s hard to forget Trump’s shocking flub last year when he carelessly implied that the long deceased abolitionist was alive by saying, “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice.”

Cleary the spelling struggle is real for the White House. Just last week, Sen. Marco Rubio used his Twitter account to point out that the State of The Union tickets misspelled the word “union,” by ending it with a “m” instead of an “n.”

We deal with foolishness from this man almost everyday. Please let us enjoy our 28 days of Black History Month in peace.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

‘Black Lives Matter Week Of Action’ Observed At Schools Across The Nation

Rest In Power: Iconic Black Lives Matter Activist Is Killed In New Orleans

