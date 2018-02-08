Someone In The Trump Administration Let A Typo Of Frederick Douglass’ Last Name Go Unnoticed

According to the New York Daily News, Douglass’ last name was misspelled as “Douglas” in a White House press release that announced three nominees to the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commission. Members include, Alveda King, Dr. Martin Luther King’s niece, Eric Madison Lowery and Naomi C. Earp.
The commission was created last year after Congress passed a bill to create programs celebrating the 200th anniversary of his birth.
Last February, Trump implied the famous black abolitionist Frederick Douglass was alive. Today, the White House botched his name: “Frederick Douglas.” pic.twitter.com/hiXpcHLSsj
While the typo is past cringeworthy, it’s hard to forget Trump’s shocking flub last year when he carelessly implied that the long deceased abolitionist was alive by saying, “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice.”
Cleary the spelling struggle is real for the White House. Just last week, Sen. Marco Rubio used his Twitter account to point out that the State of The Union tickets misspelled the word “union,” by ending it with a “m” instead of an “n.”