Amtrak Crash Leaves Two Dead, More Than 100 Injured In South Carolina

Two people have been killed in a crash involving a freight train and an Amtrak passenger train early Sunday morning in South Carolina.
According to CNN, Amtrak Train 91 was traveling between New York and Miami with 147 people aboard when it collided with a CSX freight train. As a result, the lead engine and some passenger cars derailed causing two deaths and injuries among 116 other passengers. Harrison Cahill, LexingtonCounty spokesperson, said that the injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones.
This is the third major Amtrak crash in the past two months.
As CNN noted, last week, an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a truck. That, and last December, another Amtrak train derailed in Washington State killing three people.
People have flocked to Twitter to point out that perhaps this third crash should finally encourage President Trump to focus efforts and funds on improving this nation’s infrastructure.
Third major Amtrak accident in 2 months. Constant infrastructure breakdowns. Rising death rates for the middle aged. USA showing symptoms, like USSR in 1980s, of decay. This, not demonizing FBI, should be focus of President @realDonaldTrump and government.
3rd Amtrak Crash in 3 months. It’s time for @realDonaldTrump to stop attacking the FBI, stop flying to his Country Club every other weekend and start getting to work on infrastructure. He might as well do something productive before he is removed from office.