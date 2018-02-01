Home > SoBeautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chrissy Teigen’s Date Night Attire

Musu Bangura

I'm a part-time freelancer exploring the world of blogging to write about starting fresh after life has thrown its curve balls. I also provide writing services such as content writing and proofreading.

Leave a comment

Chrissy Teigen was swimming in Fall colors in New York City recently when she stepped out with her husband, singer John Legend for a night out on the town. The mommy-to-be with baby number two on the way, was wearing a burnt orange Christian Siriano ensemble, that included a buttoned suit jacket top and a long flowing skirt that showed off her leg with a thigh high slit. Glowing and bold altogether!

She accented her look further by adding a black waist belt around her growing belly that featured a complimentary gold broach. She paired the look with black sandal heels.

Was Chrissy’s outfit on point or naught? Is this something you would rock for date night? Take a vote on her glowing look in our poll below!

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Joy Villa Turns Heads At 2018 Grammys With Anti-Abortion White Dress

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish’s Oscars Nominations Announcement Look

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Cardi B’s Modern Day Jackie-O Vibes For Jimmy Fallon?

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

16 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Continue reading HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chrissy Teigen’s Date Night Attire

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

 

Chrissy Teigen , christian siriano , haute or naught , John Legend

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman Shares His Surreal Experience Of Driving Past KKK Rallies While Filming ‘Black Panther’
Nylon Magazine February 2018 Cover
NYLON Magazine Launches Iconic Fashion Issue For Black History Month
Xscape In Concert - Atlanta
Tamar Braxton Is A Pixie Cut Queen On The Latest Cover Of Upscale Magazine
11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Don Lemon’s Sister Drowns In Freak Fishing Accident
Gavel pounding
Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate Wants Criminal Record Wiped Clean
Caution Tape
Black Man In ICU After Date’s Racist Brother Attacks Him With Bat
Laila Ali Whats In Your Makeup Bag
What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized
7 items60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
7 Black Starlets Who Are Going To Reign Supreme In 2018
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals
Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice Book Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Show
Tisha Campbell-Martin Hints At ‘Martin’ Reboot: ‘It’s Exciting’
14 itemsGuess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal Starring, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Arrived To The Guess Campaign Reveal Looking Like Glamour
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals
Jordin Sparks’ Step-Sister Dies From Sickle Cell Anemia Complications
Leslie Jones, Megan Good
‘You Are A Gift:’ Meagan Good Offers Loving Message To Leslie Jones After Comedian Shares Fear Of Dying Alone
Black Police Precinct And Courthouse Museum Recalls Miami's Segregated Past
ATL Mom Sentenced To 15 Years For Hot Car Death Of Daughter
Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017
GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Off The Shoulder Swag
Trending Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sale Tickets More Than All Other Superhero Movies