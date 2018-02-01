HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chrissy Teigen’s Date Night Attire

I'm a part-time freelancer exploring the world of blogging to write about starting fresh after life has thrown its curve balls. I also provide writing services such as content writing and proofreading.

Chrissy Teigen was swimming in Fall colors in New York City recently when she stepped out with her husband, singer John Legend for a night out on the town. The mommy-to-be with baby number two on the way, was wearing a burnt orange Christian Siriano ensemble, that included a buttoned suit jacket top and a long flowing skirt that showed off her leg with a thigh high slit. Glowing and bold altogether!

She accented her look further by adding a black waist belt around her growing belly that featured a complimentary gold broach. She paired the look with black sandal heels.

Was Chrissy’s outfit on point or naught? Is this something you would rock for date night? Take a vote on her glowing look in our poll below!

