Home > ThinkBeautiful

#JusticeForLuLu: Prank Victim Speaks Out On Humiliating Wig Snatch

Victim's family plans to sue school bullies for ripping off student's wig.

Sonya Eskridge , Contributing Writer

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues--or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

Leave a comment
Student

Source: Alejandro Rivera / Getty

The victim of a horrible school prank is speaking out on the incident and what she’s going to do next.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a young woman named Lauren Williams from Tennessee had made the decision to shave her head after a bully ripped off her wig at school as part of a cheap bet.

According to News Channel 5, Lauren was actually comforting a friend when she was attacked, and the prank wound up doing a lot of physical damage. The wig, which had been glued to her scalp, ripped out some of her actual hair. Lauren later needed to be taken to a hospital for other injuries she sustained.

The whole humiliating scene was then posted it on Snap Chat as one of the bully’s friends captured everything on camera–even after Lauren ran away.

“She followed me in there, was laughing, videotaping me over the stall,” Lauren said. “My hair was one of my biggest insecurities so I felt like he had taken my power and I wanted it back.”

Lauren, who reportedly suffers from eczema that causes hair loss and breakage, resolved to shave her head.

“When I walk around with a bald head he’ll know that he didn’t do anything but give me more power to speak out to other people,” she said.

Initially, it didn’t seem like the school was going to take any corrective measures against the students who targeted Lauren. Her sister put up a call for action and accountability on her Instagram page; the request seems to have worked to some extent as Williamson County School officials have issued an official statement.

“The Franklin High administration and the School Resource Officer immediately began investigating an incident when it was reported to them Friday afternoon,” “This type of behavior can never be tolerated at school. In addition to school discipline, WCS prosecutes delinquent behavior to the fullest extent of the law.”

The students behind the prank could be in even more trouble with the law as News Channel 5 reports that Lauren’s family also intends to sue the bullies responsible for this episode.

RELATED STORIES:

#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel School Prank

10-Year-Old Colorado Girl Hangs Herself After Being Bullied At School

Family Of 8-Year-Old Who Committed Suicide Due To Bullying Files Lawsuit Against School System

#JusticeForLuLu

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading #JusticeForLuLu: Prank Victim Speaks Out On Humiliating Wig Snatch

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Student
#JusticeForLuLu: Prank Victim Speaks Out On Humiliating Wig Snatch
Female African American Soldier Series: Against Dark Brown Background
This Air Force Sergeant Is Under Fire For Her Racist Viral Rant Saying All ‘Black Female’ Subordinates Have Attitudes
Vulture Festival Los Angeles - Day 1
Roxane Gay Left Out Of ‘Black Panther’ Premiere
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A Selfie
15 itemsEssence 9th Annual Black Women In Music - Inside
2018 Grammy Weekend Events
Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Music - Inside
Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott And Ledisi, Oh My! #TeamBeautiful Took On Grammy Weekend’s Biggest Events
Watch: Michelle Obama Spills The Tea On That Awkward Melania Trump Inauguration Gift Exchange

The former first lady finally shared what was in that Tiffany & Co. box.
Fenty Beauty x Harvey Nichols
This Man Thanking Rihanna For Fenty Beauty Giving His Wife Confidence Will Warm Your Heart
sexual harassment
Though Largely Ignored During Trump’s SOTU Address, Black Women Owned The Night
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2013 Inductee Press Conference
Ye Old Playa: Quincy Jones Got Him 22 Girlfriends, And They Know About Each Other
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Michael B. Jordan Attempts To Clarify Relationship Rumors, We Need More Answers
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
GET THE LOOK: Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Yellow Jumpsuit
8 itemsCelebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2017
Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones
Patrick McMullan Archives
Who Approved This? Tavis Smiley To Host Town Hall Tour On Sexual Misconduct
2016 American Black Film Festival Awards Gala - Arrivals
LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Burglarized
Trending Tensions with Baltimore residents continue as protestors march in solidarity for Freddie Gray
Did Baltimore Police Have Toy Guns On Hand To Place On Victims Just In Case?