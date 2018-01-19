Could Omarosa’s Alleged Secret Recordings Bring Down The White House?

We’ve all heard rumors about Omarosa Manigault-Newman threatening to expose Donald and Melania Trump‘s sham of a marriage.

Now comes the real hot tea. The 43-year-old ex-reality TV star turned White House aide reportedly recorded confidential West Wing conversations and worries about being ensnared in special counsel Robert Mueller‘s Russia probe, according to the New York Daily News.

If this is indeed true, Omarosa may be one of the few people poised to bring down the Trump White House. While the announcement of her departure came last year, Saturday is officially her last day as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

But ahead of her departure, she met with several high-profile attorneys for possible representation, including Harvey Weinstein’s former attorney Lisa Bloom and former Bill Cosby lawyer Monique Pressley, among some others, the report said.

While it’s unclear why she would seek legal counsel, some insiders say she could be planning for trouble, noting she “believes she may become a fixture in Mueller’s investigation into possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia’s election meddling,” the News wrote.

And there’s this:

“Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone,” a source to the news outlet. “Don’t be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.”

The White House banned personal cell phones in the West Wing after Michael Wolff’s controversial book, and knowledge of Manigault-Newman’s penchant for recording conversations, the News wrote.

Now, we’re just waiting for the other shoe to drop. But we also know Omarosa is a fame-seeker and may just be blowing hot air like her erstwhile boss.

Stay tuned.

SOURCE: The New York Daily News

