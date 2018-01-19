Home > HelloBuzz

Could Omarosa’s Alleged Secret Recordings Bring Down The White House?

She's now worried about being ensnared in the Russia probe.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment
'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty

We’ve all heard rumors about Omarosa Manigault-Newman threatening to expose Donald and Melania Trump‘s sham of a marriage.

RELATED: Omarosa Reportedly To Expose Donald &amp; Melania In Tell-All

Now comes the real hot tea. The 43-year-old ex-reality TV star turned White House aide reportedly recorded confidential West Wing conversations and worries about being ensnared in special counsel Robert Mueller‘s Russia probe, according to the New York Daily News.

If this is indeed true, Omarosa may be one of the few people poised to bring down the Trump White House. While the announcement of her departure came last year, Saturday is officially her last day as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

But ahead of her departure, she met with several high-profile attorneys for possible representation, including Harvey Weinstein’s former attorney Lisa Bloom and former Bill Cosby lawyer Monique Pressley, among some others, the report said.

While it’s unclear why she would seek legal counsel, some insiders say she could be planning for trouble, noting she “believes she may become a fixture in Mueller’s investigation into possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia’s election meddling,” the News wrote.

And there’s this:

“Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone,” a source to the news outlet. “Don’t be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.”

The White House banned personal cell phones in the West Wing after Michael Wolff’s controversial book, and knowledge of Manigault-Newman’s penchant for recording conversations, the News wrote.

Now, we’re just waiting for the other shoe to drop. But we also know Omarosa is a fame-seeker and may just be blowing hot air like her erstwhile boss.

Stay tuned.

SOURCE: The New York Daily News

DON’T MISS:

Omarosa Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship With Trump, According To Former ‘RHOA’ Star Claudia Jordan

Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump In Tell All

 

All The Times We Watched Omarosa Exit Stage Left

donald trump , Omarosa , Robert Mueller , Russia probe

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Could Omarosa’s Alleged Secret Recordings Bring Down The White House?

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith, Her Mother And Daughter Willow Are Getting Their Own Facebook Talk Show
Premiere of Almost Christmas
Mo’Nique Calls For Boycott Of Netflix
Could Omarosa’s Alleged Secret Recordings Bring Down The White House?

Omarosa Manigault-Newman allegedly recorded confidential White House conversations and now worries about being ensnared in Russia probe.
US producer Harvey Weinstein
How Marchesa Profited Off Power And Missed The Mark By Not Supporting The #MeToo Movement
Harper\'s BAZAAR Celebrates \'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld\'
Kim Kardashian Just Announced The Name Of Her New Baby Girl
Celebrities Visit Build - January 17, 2018
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Anika Noni Rose’s New Hair Color?
5 Reasons This Year’s Women’s March Is So Meaningful To Black Women

Black women are tapping into their political power and standing up for voting rights with this year's Women's March with nationwide events from January 20 to 21.
Chicago Assigns Extra Police Due To Threat Of Gun Violence Memorial Day Weekend
Authorities Discover Suspected Serial Killer Linked To Nine Deaths In Arizona
49th NAACP Image Awards - Show
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet: Black Hollywood Reveals Why It’s Important To Support Black Media
Clap For ‘Em: ‘Grown-ish’ Gets Renewed for Season 2

The kids are alright.
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than Anthony Anderson, Might Cut Back ‘Black-ish’ Schedule
AOL Build Presents: Anika Noni Rose Discusses Her Role In 'Roots'
#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually Assaulted On A Plane
Hennessy VSOP Privilege's Taraji P. Henson Dinner
WATCH: #TeamBeautiful Shows You How To Achieve Taraji P. Henson’s “Killer” Look In ‘Proud Mary’
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann Texted Her After Twitter Drama
49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Essence Cover, February 2018
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover Girls For Essence Magazine’s February Issue