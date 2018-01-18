Home > ThinkBeautiful

White Student Kicked Out of The University Of Alabama For Racist MLK Instagram Rant

Harley Barber, 19, posted a series of racist videos of herself using the n-word and saying how much she hates Black people.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer



The University of Alabama announced that they have expelled a white student whose racist videos recently went viral.

The situation all started when Harley Barber, 19, posted a series of racist videos of herself on Instagram on Martin Luther King Day. And what she had to say was beyond vile.

The New Jersey native and member of Alpha Phi sorority felt it necessary that let folks know that she can say the n-word whenever she wants. That, and how much she hates Black people.

“I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day, n*gger, n*gger, n*gger, n*gger. I’m in the south now b*tch, so everyone can f*ck off,” she says on camera.

In the first video, Barber is in front of a faucet running and wasting water. She turns off the water and says, “We don’t waste water because of people in Syria.”

She then says, “I love how I act like I love black people because I fucking hate niggers, so that’s really interesting. I fucking hate n*ggers, but I just saved the fucking n*ggers by shutting that water off.”

She then sings, “Jump on it. Jump on this. Jump on this” and adds, “Imma probably jump on your man with my ….”

 “I’ve wanted to be an Alpha Phi since I was f**king in high school and nobody f**king understands how much I love Alpha Phi. And now someone wants to say I’m offensive because I said “ni**er”? You know what? N**ger, n**ger, n**ger. I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day. N**ger, n**ger, n**ger. I’m in the South now, bi**h. So everyone can f**k off. I’m from New Jersey, so I can say “n**ger” as much as I want. N**ger, n**ger, n**ger. And if anyone else wants to f**king snake me on my f**king insta for saying n**ger?

Even worse? You can hear, what we assume to be other white sorority girls in the background, cheering her on.

After much pressure, on Wednesday UA President Stuart Bell announced that Barber had been expelled.

“In light of the racist and disturbing videos posted by one of our students on social media, I want to express my personal disgust and disappointment. Like many of you, I find the videos highly offensive and deeply hurtful, not only to our students and our entire University community, but to everyone who viewed them. The actions of this student do not represent the larger student body or the values of our University, and she is no longer enrolled here,” he said in a statement.

In addition, the sorority that she claimed to love so much, kicked her out too.

“Alpha Phi is a diverse, values-based organization and condemns the language and opinions in these videos. They are offensive and hateful to both our own members and to other members of the community. Ms. Barber is no longer a member of Alpha Phi.”

Now that Barber has become a household name–for all the bad reasons–she is now trying to show remorse for her disgusting actions.

“I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible. I’m wrong and there’s just no excuse for what I did,” she told the New York Post.

The teenager also claims that has been getting threatening phone calls in response to the videos, which “came out of nowhere,” she said.

GIRL BYE.

Here’s the kicker, a friend told her not to post the videos, and she did anyway.

“No, I’m an idiot. There’s no excuse. I did something really bad.”

Trump has people thinking they can say whatever they want and get away with it. Thankfully, the University of Alabama proved them all wrong.

