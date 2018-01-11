Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body After Allegedly Killing Him

In one of the more disturbing stories to come out earlier this week, the teenage granddaughter of an elderly man allegedly murdered him and had her friends help her to cover it up.
86-year-old Otha Perrin from Georgia was found dead in a pond and his 19-year-old granddaughter Savanna Marie Jennings is charged with his death. However, she reportedly wasn’t the only culprit, as she recruited her friends William David Peterson, 19 and Dakota Scott Street, 18, to help hide his body. PEOPLE magazine has the exclusive details, including what charges are facing the trio and more.
Via PEOPLE:
Jennings and Peterson were both charged with murder, felony murder, malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another and Street is charged with concealing the death of another, according to a statement by Elbert County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.
Perrin died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Jennings reported her grandfather missing on Sunday and on Monday, another family member went to the Sheriff’s Office and told officials “something isn’t right” about Perrin’s disappearance.
While the search for him continued, authorities said Jennings “eventually broke down” and admitted to being “deceitful in her answers.”
Local police recovered Perrin’s body from a pond located on a nearby farm, where a .22 caliber rifle was found near the body. At press time, Jennings, Peterson and Street were all being held at the Elbert County Detention Center.
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished
Oprah Shares Devstating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides
Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
1 of 25
2. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
2 of 25
3. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
3 of 25
4. Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
4 of 25
5. Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
5 of 25
6. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
6 of 25
7. Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Organix
7 of 25
8. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner
Source:Cantu
8 of 25
9. Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel
Source:Cantu
9 of 25
10. Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
10 of 25
11. Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
11 of 25
12. Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Ojon
12 of 25
13. Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner
Source:courtesy of Ojon
13 of 25
14. OBIA Curl Hydration Spray
Source:OBIA
14 of 25
15. Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel
Source:courtesy of Ouidad
15 of 25
16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel
Source:Ouidad
16 of 25
17. Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper
Source:Curly Hair Solutions
17 of 25
18. Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite
Source:Curl Junkie
18 of 25
19. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
Source:Moroccanoil
19 of 25
20. Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
Source:Moroccanoil
20 of 25
21. Moroccanoil Hair Treatment
Source:Moroccanoil
21 of 25
22. Yarok Hair
Source:yarokhair.com
22 of 25
23. WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
Source:ChazDean.com
23 of 25
24. Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin
Source:Jane Carter Solution
24 of 25
25. Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner
Source:Pantene/Pantene.com
25 of 25