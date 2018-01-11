Home > Most Recent

Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides

17 people are dead and more than 28 people sustained injuries after the mudslides in the Santa Barbara County area

HelloBeautiful Staff
Days after winning the Cecil de Mille award at the Golden Globes, Oprah shared an Instagram video documenting the extensive damage to her California home on Wednesday.

 

To date, 17 people are dead and more than 28 people sustained injuries after the mudslides in the Santa Barbara County area. Another 17 remain missing. The mudslides were a direct result of the raging wildfires that spread across Southern California. Over 100 homes have been destroyed and another 300 have been damaged, BBC News reports.

Later in the day, the mogul FaceTime’d with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres while scanning the outer parts of her 65-acre Montecito estate she lovingly named “The Promise Land.”

“Where I am now, which is the east side of my property, I was walking down here and all of my neighbors’ homes are gutted,” she said. “I’m standing right now still in a lot of mud but not as much as yesterday. I walked out back, you know, where we share a fence line and the neighbors out back they’re houses are gone. It’s as devastating as can be,”

Prior to the call, DeGeneres tearfully shared her evacuation story and expressed the deep sentiment she holds for the Montecito community where she and Oprah reside.

“I love this community. If you’ve never been there, Montecito is a small town. It’s less than 10,000 people, it has 2 public schools, family owned businesses. It’s a tight-knit community so everyone kind of knows everyone. I work in LA, but I consider Montecito my home,” she continued.

SOURCE: PEOPLEBBC News

