Home > ThinkBeautiful

WTF: Wisconsin Teacher Asks Black Student For ‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery’

School issues apology to students and parents for out-of-line assignment.

Sonya Eskridge , Contributing Writer

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues--or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

Leave a comment
Medium shot of African male student writing on chalkboard, Cape Town, South Africa

Source: BFG Images / Getty

A Wisconsin mother was stunned when her son came home with an unbelievable class assignment.

Who cleared this mess?!

Trameka Brown-Berry of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, told Fox 6 Now that a teacher at Our Redeemer Lutheran School gave her fourth grade son a homework assignment on Monday, January 8, asking for “3 ‘good’ reasons” for slavery an 3 bad reasons.”

That a teacher would even ask a black student for “good reasons” for slavery immediately raised red flags for Brown-Berry.

“It’s highly offensive and insensitive,” she told Fox 6 News. “I was in shock. I couldn’t believe they sent something like that home.”

And she said the assignment was just as harmful for non-Black students, who were almost being asked to advocate for slavery.

“Not only was my son in an awful position, but the students who weren’t black,” said Brown-Berry. “It’s that sort of mentality of not being able to see from another’s perspective, and only seeing through your lens–that’s what’s dangerous. That’s what keeps racism going.”

The private school declined to comment on camera; the principal, Jim Van Dellen, did admit in a statement to parents that it was a bad idea for the teacher to hand out such an assignment.

“The purpose of the assignment was not, in any way, to have the students argue that any slavery is acceptable,” he wrote in the apology. While that particular assignment is no longer part of the class, Van Dellen, claims the question wasn’t supposed to have an answer. According to him, it was only meant to spark a discussion in class.

Van Dellen has promised that the school will be more diligent moving forward, and Brown-Berry is encouraging others to speak up when their children are affected by a school’s poor decisions.

Brown-Berry said, “Speak up. Tell your story. That is how you go about change. That’s what I was trying to model for my son.”

RELATED STORIES:

Roy Moore Says The Last Time America Was Great Was During Slavery

The Ignorance Is Way Too Real: Ex-Trump Rep Says Slavery Was ‘Good History’…Twice

Massachusetts Mother Outraged After School Shaves Daughter’s Hair Off Without Permission

slavery

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading WTF: Wisconsin Teacher Asks Black Student For ‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery’

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?
Medium shot of African male student writing on chalkboard, Cape Town, South Africa
WTF: Wisconsin Teacher Asks Black Student For ‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery’
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 27, 2017
Rachel Dolezal Made A Sweatshirt To Protest H&M And Failed
The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o Gives Us Two Piece Winter Style On The Red Carpet
Premiere Of Focus Features' 'London Has Fallen' - Arrivals
GET THE LOOK: Angela Bassett’s Winter Blues
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Is The Youngest Person To Ever Grace The Cover Of Vogue
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
The Most Romantic Songs Of 2017
Living Single Cast
Binge Alert: ‘Living Single’ Set To Stream On Hulu
Screening And Panel For Lifetime's 'Love By The 10th Date' - Arrivals
Psychic Medium Predicts Keri Hilson’s Musical Comeback After She ‘Hit Rock Bottom’
General Views of Shops in London
G-Eazy Terminates Partnership With H&M Amidst Racist Controversy
'Magic Mike XXL' - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts A New Hairstyle
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals
Russell Simmons’ #NotMe Movement Appears To End Weeks Before Two Women File Rape Charges With NYPD
17 itemsA woman seen walking in front of the H&M shop. Malaysia...
King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art
Trending BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Be Held In Atlanta
Trending TRUMP BUSINESS
Trump Says He'd "Beat Oprah" If She Ran For President