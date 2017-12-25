Home > Most Recent

Erica Garner In Coma After Suffering Heart Attack

Garner, 27, was placed on life support and is unable to breathe on her own according to close sources.

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

Erica Garner, the 27-year-old daughter of Eric Garner, is currently interned at a Brooklyn hospital in critical condition after suffering a heart attack on Saturday night.

According to the New York Daily News  who spoke directly with her family, Garner was placed in ICU and is unable to breathe on her own. Her cardiac arrest was spurred by an asthma attack, the outlet reports.

RELATED: UPDATE: Justice Department Officially Charges Daniel Pantaleo For Eric Garner Death, Replaces New York Investigation Team

Erica was pushed into the national spotlight after her father’s untimely death. Garner, a 43-year-old Staten Island resident, was killed on July  17, 2014 after NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo placed him in an illegal chokehold months after a series of high-profile cases of excessive force.

Emerald Garner shared the severity of her sister’s condition in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“So my sister had another heart attack last night and she’s in critical condition….I just left the hospital and it’s not looking good…I pray she makes it she has two little ones to live for,” she wrote.

Saturday marked the second time the mother of two suffered a heart attack. In August shortly after her son’s birth, Garner was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a heart attack. Doctors soon recognized she had developed an enlarged heart during her pregnancy, the New York Daily News reports.

Family and friends have rallied around her, praying for a speedy recovery–the weight of her condition made heavier by its proximity to the holidays.

“(She) is still with us. She’s fighting,” Erica’s mom, Esaw Snipes-Garner, said to the Daily News. Just days prior to her attack she was posting her excitement about Christmas shopping and expressed warm feelings about her newborn on Facebook.

Garner’s official Twitter account confirmed the news, promising updates.

Social media users began posting their support late Sunday evening as word spread about the severity of her condition.

In the months following her father’s death she became a vocal critic of police brutality and organized various marches and demonstrations in the midst of her grief. A Staten Island jury failed to indict Pantaleo in December 2014. Garner’s family received $4 million dollars in a settlement with the city of New York.

Garner was also not afraid to criticize leaders in positions of power like New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and President Barack Obama, in reference to controversial law enforcement policies and the ongoing federal probe into her father’s death.

This is a developing story.

Afternoon Minute: Erica Garner To NYC Mayor: ‘Just Cause You Love Black P—y Don’t Mean You Love Black Lives’

Erica Garner Reveals Father’s Memorial Burned Down On MLK Day

