17-Year-Old Maame Biney Becomes First Black Woman To Make U.S. Olympics Team For Speedskating

#BlackGirlMagic is real y'all.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Short Track

Source: Harry How / Getty

From Hollywood sets to science labs to the Olympic stage, there isn’t a realm of this world that we can’t succeed at or make history in.

Case in point: 17-year-old Maame Biney just became the first Black woman to make the U.S. Olympic team in speedskating!

According to NBC Sports, Biney solidified her covered spot after a pair of victories in two qualifying 500 meters races. In addition, the Ghana beat out Olympians Lana Gehring, Jessica Kooreman, and Katherine Reutter-Adamek for her historic win.

“I can’t believe it, aww geez,” she said after the race.

“It’s a really good feeling, but it has to set in first because it takes me a while. I’m like, ‘Holy cow.'”

Lucky for her, she had family there cheering her on. NBC Sports noted that her father was sitting in the stands holding up a sign that read,”Kick some hiney Biney.”

And that’s exactly what the teenager did!

“When I realized I made the Olympic team, I started cheering like crazy and then I made my epic fall,” Biney said afterward. “So, yeah, you’re welcome.”

Yes, yes we are.

We will definitely have our eye on Biney when she travels to Pyeongchang, South Korea, next February for the big games!

Congrats Maame!!!

#BlackGirlMagic , 2018 Winter Olympics , Black athletes , Maame Biney

