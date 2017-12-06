Home > Most Recent

Meet Keisha Lance Bottoms, The Second Black Woman To Win Atlanta’s Mayoral Race

"I am just in awe of what God is able to do," Bottoms said to a crowd of her supporters on Tuesday night.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

The city of Atlanta ushered in the end of the year with a new mayor-elect on Tuesday, former city council member, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Bottoms a Democrat, secured the mayoral seat in a tight race against Mary Norwood, an Independent and fellow member of the city council. Bottoms led with 26 percent of the vote while Norwood had 21 percent. Norwood has since requested a recount, claiming that the margin was too small to call.

“I am just in awe of what God is able to do,” Bottoms said to a crowd of her supporters on Tuesday night. “I’m so honored to be your 60th mayor.

Bottoms will be the second Black woman to lead the city of Atlanta as mayor following Shirley Franklin, who served from 2002 to 2010.

According to the Associated Press, Bottoms led with less than one percent, which is the minimum needed for any opponent to call for a recount. Bottoms will replace current mayor Kasim Reed, who has served as the city’s mayor since 2010.

Bottoms is an accomplished lawyer who graduated from Florida A&M University with a degree in communications and continued her academic journey with a juris doctor from Georgia State University.

The 47-year-old Atlanta resident is a wife and mother of four also served as the executive director of the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority.

