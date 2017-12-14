Home > ThinkBeautiful

Black Alabamians Must Hold Doug Jones Accountable For His Promises

Nigel Roberts
Alabama Senate Race

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Days before Doug Jones’ epic victory, prominent Black politicians like Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) rallied Black Alabama voters for Jones and endorsed him. Now that he’s won, what should Black Alabamians expect from Jones after pushing him across the finish line?

RELATED: Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

“We need someone who has the capacity to bring us together and not continue to divide people and Doug can do just that. That’s his life mission and calling,” Lewis told Newsweek.

The Democrat will represent a deep red state in the U.S. Senate. That will require balancing the demands of conservatives in his state and the expectations of the scores of African Americans who swept him into office. Jones comes to his new post with bona fide civil rights credentials after successfully prosecuting two Ku Klux Klan members for their role in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four Black girls. Jones is a criminal justice reform advocate, according to his campaign website. He calls for more spending on education and less on prisons. The former federal prosecutor opposes Attorney General Jeff Session’s move toward rolling back sentencing reform efforts. When it comes to gun rights, Jones has described himself as a Second Amendment supporter who believes in limits.

Alabama’s so-called Black Belt, where African Americans live in dire poverty, needs resources. Jones advocates for a living wage, saying that people should not have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. He’s also on recordopposing “tax breaks for the wealthy” but generally supports cutting corporate taxes. He brings another important Senate vote in opposition to the tax plan that President Donald Trump and Republican leaders are pushing through Congress. Jones also opposes the GOP’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Instead, he wants to see Obamacare improved.

DON’T MISS:

After Alabama’s Senate Race, Black Women Can No Longer Serve As The Bridge To Freedom

Democrat Doug Jones Wins Alabama Senate Race Beating Accused Pedophile Roy Moore

Report: Black Voters Turned Away From Polls In Alabama

Alabama election , Doug Jones , roy moore , Senate

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Black Alabamians Must Hold Doug Jones Accountable For His Promises

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Alabama Senate Race
Black Alabamians Must Hold Doug Jones Accountable For His Promises
Trending NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Kickoff - Arrivals
Mel B To Pay $500K Annually In Spousal Support To Ex-Husband
'Kevin Hart: What Now?' New York Screening
Kevin Hart Reveals He Will Be Using His Cheating Scandal In His Upcoming Stand-Up Material
Trending New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome
Prosecutors Officially Drop Nelly's Rape Case
Trending US-TRUMP-POLITICS
Omarosa Sits Down With ‘GMA’ After White House Exit
Trending Courting Justice: Little Rock, Arkansas
Him Too? Tavis Smiley Suspended For Sexual Harassment Claims
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals
Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By Three New Women In New York Times Report
Make A Wish VIP Experience At BET Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Everything You Want And Need To Know About LeToya Luckett’s Couture Wedding Look
Stella McCartney - Runway RTW - Fall 2014 - Paris Fashion Week
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is It A Sleeping Bag? Is It A Coat? It’s Both…And Interesting
Portrait of male medical student
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: 16-Year-Old Black Student Accepted To Harvard
Trending Yellow Caution Tape
#SayHerName: Brooklyn Teen Used Dying Breath To Identify The Man Who Shot Her After She Rejected His Advances
Sticking together
After Alabama’s Senate Race, Black Women Can No Longer Serve As The Bridge To Freedom
Rihanna at the 2016 BRIT Awards
Rihanna Is Dropping New Lipsticks For Fenty Beauty Called ‘MatteMoiselle’
US-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-CONVENTION-PROTEST
Keaton Jones’ Father Exposed As White Supremacist
US-TRUMP-POLITICS
Report: Omarosa Just Got Fired By Trump For The Second Time
Georgia, Andersonville, The Confederate battle flag is still proudly flown in downtown, despite the town's notorious civil war history it still insists on calling itself a Civil War village.
Mom Of Bullied Boy Whose Video Went Viral Defends Her Support Of Confederate Flag