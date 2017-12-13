Democrat Doug Jones Wins Alabama Senate Race Beating Accused Pedophile Roy Moore

In a Senator race that was up in the air, the Democratic opponent Doug Jones has been named the winner as the Senator of Alabama.

According to NBC News, Jones is the surprising winner over Republican Roy Moore in the Senate race in this deeply red state. With 99 percent of the vote in, Jones led with 50-49 percent, or 641,173 votes to 631,613 votes. This is the first time in the past 25 years that a Dem has own in the usually Red State.

Y’all president, who supported Moore who is also an accused child molester, took to Twitter to comment on the election.

“Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”

Despite the early predictions, Moore won. However, this isn’t how the election turned out.

Perhaps this was due to the stronger-than expected turnout, including from African-Americans, of more than 1.2 million voters that helped Jones overcome the state’s conservative slant, NBC noted.

During his victory speech, Jones was elated about his win.

“I have been waiting all my life and now I just don’t know what the hell to say,” the former federal prosecutor said. “This entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency.”

“This entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign has been about the rule of law.”

Democrat Doug Jones just quoted Martin Luther King Jr. during his victory speech in the Alabama Senate race: "The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends towards justice." pic.twitter.com/ByznA3O1KU — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 13, 2017

And of course, Twitter had a lot to say about this historic win:

Doug Jones restored my faith in humanity. Thank you Alabama. (A State I never thought I would thank…) #ALSenate #Race AlabamaSenateElection polls pic.twitter.com/RLSjBUOtKr — BipolarNerdyCat (@NerdyHealthCare) December 13, 2017

Tonight's Winners: – Doug Jones

– Democrats

– Children

– Alabama

– America

– America's Free Press Tonight's Losers: – Roy Moore

– Donald Trump

– Breitbart

– Pedophiles

– Russia

– FAKE News#ALSenate#NoMoore — World Magazine (@WorldMagazine0) December 13, 2017

Doug Jones won IN SPITE of VOTER SUPPRESSION. — Speak Truth to All (@speaktruthtoall) December 13, 2017

#AlabamaSenateElection #ALSenate

Roy Moore: There will be a recount and we will wait on God, because God– God: pic.twitter.com/Tg5yMMsopN — Reclaiming My Time (@SheBeShonuff) December 13, 2017

Black women showing up to work in Alabama tomorrow #ALSenate pic.twitter.com/o1xIx8JBwx — TripleR 🇵🇷🎄🎅 (@R_R_R_Jr) December 13, 2017

Not surprisingly, Moore is conceding.

CBS noted he wants a recount, he said in brief remarks late Tuesday night. Given this election, the Senate has a count of 51 Republications, 49 Dems.

