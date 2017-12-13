Home > SoBeautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is It A Sleeping Bag? Is It A Coat? It’s Both…And Interesting

As the temperature drops, a stylish statement coat is definitely a necessity. River Island partnered with Ashish to create a $360.00 puffer coat that also doubles as a sleeping bag.

The oversized puffer coat comes with a detachable blanket that you can wrap around you. While this coat might be doing the most, there are many times this could come in handy: while camping, waiting for the ball to drop in Time Square, and if you’re ever locked out of your apartment and need additional warmth.

This coat brings a whole new meaning of not wanting to get out of bed in the morning.

Beauties, take our poll below and let us know if this coat is HAUTE or NAUGHT. If you do find it haute, you can purchase it here.

