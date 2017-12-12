Sexual Harassment Allegations Force NFL Network To Suspend Analysts

The sexual harassment shockwaves continue to populate the country and the latest accusations come from inside the NFL network. A former employee has come forward with sexual harassment claims that have led the network to suspend a collection of analysts.
As reported by Deadline, the NFL network recently suspended retired football players Marshall Faulk and Ike Taylor, analyst Heath Evans and former NFL network executive producer Eric Weinberger, after former wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor filed a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises accusing the men of sexual harassment.
Read Cantor’s detailed claims of sexual harassment BELOW:
Cantor accused Faulk and Evans of groping her and making sexually explicit comments. She said that Faulk asked “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life and fondled her breasts and groped her behind.
In the filing, Cantor went to say that Taylor sent “sexually inappropriate” pictures of himself and a video of him masturbating in the shower. She also said that Weinberger sent “several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts” and told her she was “put on earth to pleasure me.” The complaint also claims he pressed his crotch against her shoulder and asked her to touch it.
Additionally, Cantor filed her lawsuit back in October, just as the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, citing that she was wrongfully terminated from her wardrobe stylist position. The NFL network released a statement saying that Faulk, Taylor and Evans have been suspended pending an investigation. Weinberger, of course could not be suspended because he no longer works for NFL network.
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Accusers Publicly Come Forward To Demand Investigation
K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get Her Fake Butt Taken Out
Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
1 of 25
2. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
2 of 25
3. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
3 of 25
4. Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
4 of 25
5. Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
5 of 25
6. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
6 of 25
7. Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Organix
7 of 25
8. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner
Source:Cantu
8 of 25
9. Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel
Source:Cantu
9 of 25
10. Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
10 of 25
11. Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
11 of 25
12. Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Ojon
12 of 25
13. Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner
Source:courtesy of Ojon
13 of 25
14. OBIA Curl Hydration Spray
Source:OBIA
14 of 25
15. Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel
Source:courtesy of Ouidad
15 of 25
16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel
Source:Ouidad
16 of 25
17. Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper
Source:Curly Hair Solutions
17 of 25
18. Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite
Source:Curl Junkie
18 of 25
19. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
Source:Moroccanoil
19 of 25
20. Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
Source:Moroccanoil
20 of 25
21. Moroccanoil Hair Treatment
Source:Moroccanoil
21 of 25
22. Yarok Hair
Source:yarokhair.com
22 of 25
23. WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
Source:ChazDean.com
23 of 25
24. Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin
Source:Jane Carter Solution
24 of 25
25. Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner
Source:Pantene/Pantene.com
25 of 25