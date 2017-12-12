Trending
Sexual Harassment Allegations Force NFL Network To Suspend Analysts

Former employee Jami Cantor has officially filed a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises alleging sexual harassment.

Danielle Jennings

The sexual harassment shockwaves continue to populate the country and the latest accusations come from inside the NFL network. A former employee has come forward with sexual harassment claims that have led the network to suspend a collection of analysts.

As reported by Deadline, the NFL network recently suspended retired football players Marshall Faulk and Ike Taylor, analyst Heath Evans and former NFL network executive producer Eric Weinberger, after former wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor filed a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises accusing the men of sexual harassment.

Read Cantor’s detailed claims of sexual harassment BELOW:

Cantor accused Faulk and Evans of groping her and making sexually explicit comments. She said that Faulk asked “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life and fondled her breasts and groped her behind.

In the filing, Cantor went to say that Taylor sent “sexually inappropriate” pictures of himself and a video of him masturbating in the shower.  She also said that Weinberger sent “several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts” and told her she was “put on earth to pleasure me.” The complaint also claims he pressed his crotch against her shoulder and asked her to touch it.

Additionally, Cantor filed her lawsuit back in October, just as the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, citing that she was wrongfully terminated from her wardrobe stylist position. The NFL network released a statement saying that Faulk, Taylor and Evans have been suspended pending an investigation. Weinberger, of course could not be suspended because he no longer works for NFL network.

 

