Trending
Home > HelloBuzz

Texas Woman Officially Indicted For Sending Bomb To Barack Obama

The woman sent the bomb to Obama back in 2016.

Danielle Jennings

It’s no secret that former POTUS Barack Obama had more than his fair share of haters while he was in office for eight years, he still has them today, but apparently there are people out there that are insane enough to try to physically harm him. A Texas woman has been indicted for sending a homemade bomb to Obama back in 2016.

Julia Poff mailed homemade bombs to then-President Barack Obama and Texas Governor Greg Abbott with the intent to kill and injure. The Grio reports that Poff’s indictment had been in the works for quite sometime and it was finally successful due to a trio of bizarre evidence including cat hair.

Via The Grio:

Julia Poff was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month for sending injurious packages containing explosives with the intent to kill and injure. A federal agent testified that she was known to dislike Obama.

The explosives were mailed to Obama, Abbott and the federal Social Security Administration building back in October of 2016. The only person that opened his package was Abbott and it failed to detonate. She was busted because of cat hair, a shipping label and a package of cigarettes.

The explosives were mailed to Obama, Abbott and the federal Social Security Administration building back in October of 2016. The only person that opened his package was Abbott and it failed to detonate. Poff was identified as the sender due to the evidence that forensics found on the devices and their packaging. The bomb that was sent to Abbott had traces of an old shipping label on it and authorities were able to make out her name and address leading them right to her door.

The cat hair was a key component in Poff’s indictment because some of it was stuck to the bottom of the address label that she used to mail the homemade explosive, investigators concluded. The cigarette carton she used was also able to be traced to where it was initially purchased. Poff is set for a pre-trial hearing in early 2018 for her charges.

 

You can check out today’s Top Stories here:

2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick Lamar Lead

Tyrese Admits He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy, Blames Prescription Drug Use

barack obama , Death Threats , news , obama , political news , politics

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Texas Woman Officially Indicted For Sending Bomb To Barack Obama

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
13 photosSerena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Honeymoon Bliss: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Kamalame Cay Villa Runs For About $35,00 A Week
Trending 'Fences' New York Screening - Arrivals
Rev. Al Sharpton Wants To Help Meek Mill Get Released, Visits Him In Prison
Celebrities Visit Broadway - March 16, 2016
David Otunga Awarded Primary Custody Over Son With Jennifer Hudson
7 photosPremiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
Trending US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-OBAMA
Woman Indicted For Sending Homemade Bomb To Obama
R&B Super Jam
Tyrese Admits He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy, Blames Prescription Drug Use
Trending Budweiser Made In America Festival Benefiting The United Way - Day 1
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick Lamar Lead
Dermovia Lace A Peel
TRIED IT: This Charcoal Mask Will Purify Your Pores And Leave You Blackhead Free
Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]
Bossip 10 Year Anniversary Bash
Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body Pic
32 photosMiss Universe Jamaica Davina Bennett
See Every Black Woman That Was In The Running For Miss Universe 2017
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event
Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With Her First Baby Bump Photo
2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2
Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big Backed Boxer Bae
'Young Fashion Designer' : LVMH Prize 2017 Edition At Louis Vuitton Foundation In Paris
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna Mixes Wu-Tang And Proenza Schouler For A Denim Look
9 photos12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle’s Engagement To Prince Harry
Shea Moisture Coconut + Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
Unilever’s SheaMoisture Acquisition Includes $100 Million Investment For Women Of Color Entrepreneurs