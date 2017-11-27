Home > SoBeautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey Spotted Wearing The Chanel x ADIDAS x Pharrell

Hello Beautiful Staff

Marjorie Harvey wasted no time getting her feet in Pharrell‘s sneakers that have been released in collaboration with Chanel x ADIDAS.

The shoes are a hot item for the season. They were only offered on a lottery basis via the Chanel pop-up at Colette in Paris. 500 shoes were released and they cost $1,000EUR or approximately $1,160USD. The shoes are now being resold online for as much as $35,000.

She paired the shoes with an athleisure ensemble, including black pants, a white t-shirt with black inscription, a zip-up jacket, and her hair in a long slicked back ponytail.

Beauties, we have to know: do these $35K shoes give her enough outfit the bang for the buck?

Mara Hoffman - Runway - New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter2017/18

30 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey Spotted Wearing The Chanel x ADIDAS x Pharrell

Fall into fashion and style with the latest trends to keep you looking haute as the temperatures cool down all winter long. We're presenting you with the top 8 trends that you're going to want to add to your closet. Click through our gallery for fun furs, oversized suits, sock booties, and all the colors that everyone will be wearing.

