HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Remy Ma Wraps It Up Kimono Style For Wendy Williams

Love and Hip Hop star Remy Ma helped Wendy Williams celebrate her 1,500th episode this week when she made an appearance wearing a stylish kimono dress.

The rapstress lit up the set and the internet with this Rianna and Nina ensemble that featured a unique print design and warm colors accented with a leather green animal print belt by Azzedine Alaia around her waist. Her Gucci booties couldn’t be ignored, bringing a bright floral accent to her look.

Okay!! Issa Yes or No for #RemyMa 😍

A post shared by East Coast Renaissance (@ecrenaissance) on

Remy was definitely camera ready, with blond tresses to accent her printed kimono.

Recap from yesterday’s long day of press #RemyMa #RemyMafia #WakeMeUp #WendyWilliams #7w6s #PrettyBrown

A post shared by Remy Mackie (@remymackie) on

What’s your take? Does Remy’s glam style kimono look tickle your fancy or no? Vote below to tell us!

